Swimmers set personal records at Torrington meet

“I love watching these kids grow each week,” said Frost. “There were many highlights during this meet mostly with our swimmers setting personal records. We also had a few first time swimmers take action.”
The team also celebrated Harley Payne’s birthday.
“Happy Birthday Harley!” Frost said.
The team will travel to Sidney to compete on Saturday, June 18.
A friendly rivalry in the 50-yard breaststroke is set as Hemingford Swim Team member Gavin Bell (left) competes against Alliance Swim Team member Drew Varner (right). Bell and Varner are friends who both attend Hemingford High School.