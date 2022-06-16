 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Swimmers set personal records at Torrington meet

A friendly rivalry in the 50-yard breaststroke is set as Hemingford Swim Team member Gavin Bell (left) competes against Alliance Swim Team member Drew Varner (right). Bell and Varner are friends who both attend Hemingford High School.

The Hemingford Swim Team traveled to Torrington on Saturday, June 11.

“The swimmers did a great job,” said Coach Ammie Frost. “It was a hot day but they were ready to swim.”

“I love watching these kids grow each week,” said Frost. “There were many highlights during this meet mostly with our swimmers setting personal records. We also had a few first time swimmers take action.”

The team also celebrated Harley Payne’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Harley!” Frost said.

The team will travel to Sidney to compete on Saturday, June 18.

Torrington swim meet

Hemingford Swim Team Coach Ammie Frost demonstrates a swimming technique to Harley Payne before the Torrington swim meet.
Matthew Mahony dives into the pool during a race at the Torrington swim meet.
Nevaeh Thompson competes in the butterfly competition for the Hemingford Swim Team on Saturday, June 11.
Matthew Mahony gets into a rhythm as he competes in Torrington.
Wriley Niemeyer swims in the Torrington swim meet on Saturday, June 11. The team will travel to Sidney Saturday, June 18 for its next competition.
