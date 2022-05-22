 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three junior high Bobcats qualified for championship meet

PHOTOS HemingfordJHtrack052322452.jpg

Hemingford Junior High track and field members Bailey Sellman, Dakota Horstman, and Tayten Haas pose for a picture with Coach Josh Dean following the district track and field meet.

Three junior high Bobcats qualified for the Nebraska JH Championship Meet in Gothenburg on May 14. Bailey Sellman qualified in the shot put. Dakota Horstman qualified in the 1600m. Tayten Haas qualified in the discus and 400m.

“In order to qualify in an individual event, an athlete must record one of the top 24 entries in an event in the entire state of Nebraska, regardless of school classification,” said Coach Josh Dean. “These athletes competed against athletes from all classes across the entire state. It is an honor to qualify for this meet.”

PHOTOS HemingfordJHtrack052322453.jpg

Bailey Sellman throws the shot put.

“Competing in such a meet truly opens your eyes to the competition that is out there in Nebraska,” said Dean. “There are a lot of athletes in our state working hard to be the best. Our three athletes that competed did not back down from the challenge and showed that they can compete with the best in the state. These three athletes represented Bobcat Nation well with their efforts.”

JH BOBCAT RESULTS

Shot Put - 4kg Middle School - Finals

18. Bailey Sellman 29-10.50

1600m Middle School - Finals

9. Dakota Horstman 5:49.74a PR

400m Middle School - Finals

20. Tayten Haas 57.77a

Discus - 1kg Middle School - Finals

20. Tayten Haas 116-03

PHOTOS HemingfordJHtrack052322454.jpg

Dakota Horstman
PHOTOS HemingfordJHtrack052322455.jpg

Tayten Haas prepares to throw the discus.
PHOTOS HemingfordJHtrack052322456.jpg

Tayten Haas
