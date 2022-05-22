Three junior high Bobcats qualified for championship meet

Three junior high Bobcats qualified for the Nebraska JH Championship Meet in Gothenburg on May 14. Bailey Sellman qualified in the shot put. Dakota Horstman qualified in the 1600m. Tayten Haas qualified in the discus and 400m.

“In order to qualify in an individual event, an athlete must record one of the top 24 entries in an event in the entire state of Nebraska, regardless of school classification,” said Coach Josh Dean. “These athletes competed against athletes from all classes across the entire state. It is an honor to qualify for this meet.”

“Competing in such a meet truly opens your eyes to the competition that is out there in Nebraska,” said Dean. “There are a lot of athletes in our state working hard to be the best. Our three athletes that competed did not back down from the challenge and showed that they can compete with the best in the state. These three athletes represented Bobcat Nation well with their efforts.”