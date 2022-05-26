Two Bobcats Compete at State

On Thursday morning Bobcat Track Teammates Elizabeth “Liz” Mayer and Carlye Kresl headed east to compete in the Nebraska High School State Track and Field Meet at Burke Stadium in Omaha. On Friday, May 20 the girls competed against other top runners from around the state in Class C.

Mayer competed in the second of three heats of the 200 meter dash against a total of 23 other athletes to determine qualifiers for the final run. The top eight from the three heats competed in the final. Mayer ran for a time of 27.57 placing her in 19th.

Kresl competed in the 3200 meter against a total of 23 other athletes. She placed 22nd with a time of 13:44.49.

“Our coaching staff is extremely proud of these two girls and how they competed for Hemingford,” said Coach Josh Dean. “They represented themselves and Hemingford with class. They are two young people of high character, and we are so very blessed to have them as part of the Hemingford Track and Field Program.”

Mayer graduated earlier this month so this was her last high school track competition.

“We'll miss Liz as a leader of our Track and Field Program,” said Dean. “From the seniors down to the 7th graders, she showed them all respect. She encouraged her teammates to find the positives in everything. She never openly made any excuses for why something didn't go her way. She sought out and respected coaching. She valued the weightroom. She worked and worked and worked for 4+ years on her craft. It ended with a trip to the State Meet, which she earned!”

“Our program is fortunate to have Carlye for two more years,” said Dean. “It's not a surprise that Carlye earned her trip to Omaha this season. I saw her multiple times last summer running around town, getting workouts in. Carlye will grow from her experience in Omaha, and will continue to compete to the best of her ability. I'm sure many of her teammates will look to her for guidance headed into the off-season and next school year. She's now been to the State Meet and knows what work needs to be done to continue to be successful.”

“Thank you to everyone that supported these girls and the entire Track and Field Program this season,” Dean said. “These two girls would be the first to tell any Hemingford athlete aspiring to get to the top, it's going to take a lot of work, but it's so worth it when you get there. GUBN!”

