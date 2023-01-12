Weber Celebrates 100th Career Win

The wrestling season was put on hold for the Bobcats due to the area snow storms in December. On Saturday, Jan. 7 the boys and girl wrestlers traveled to Oshkosh for the Garden County Invitational. This event was the first tournament attended by the boys’ team since the second week of the season due to weather conditions.

Creel Weber started the tournament by achieving his 100th career win. He would go on to be the tournament champion and and the boy’s MVP of the tournament.

“That win felt really good,” said Weber. “It was a big goal that I’ve had ever since I was a little kid watching my brothers wrestle and I finally accomplished it.”

Weber wrestled at the State Championship last season and was able to bring home the championship title for Hemingford. As a senior he hopes to compete at that level again this season.

“I’m feeling good about the season,” said Weber. “We only have a month till districts, but I have never felt better.”

Other medalists for the boys included Drew Varner placing third, Owen Plog and Jett Eggers placing fourth, and Theron Miller placing first. Other male wrestlers included Ryan Ragsdale, Alex Hawkins, Jonathan Fritzler, Nathan Randolph, Braden McGowan. The boys team finished in third place as a team out of 22 boys teams attending the event scoring 100 team points.

On the girls side of things the wrestlers included Aurora Hinman, Lauren Garner, and Isabell Gomez.

“This was Aurora Hinman’s first match since the beginning of the year and she came out swinging earning one win, but one win away from placing at the meet,” said Girls Wrestling Coach Pete Gomez. “Us coaches were very proud of her effort with the limited practice she had. Unfortunately Lauren Garner suffered an injury in her first match and looks to be out for the rest of the season. Isabell Gomez finished the day with a third place finish. The girls team finished twelfth out of seventeen girls teams, scoring 14 team points.”

The individual results were taken from trackwrestling.com:

Garden Co. Invite 23 Results for Hemingford

106 Ryan Ragsdale (7-7) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Scotty Anderson (Sutherland) 16-5 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 7-7 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 2 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 7-7 won by fall over Jaydon Maglitto (Minatare ) 0-2 (Fall 3:58)

Cons. Round 3 — Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 7-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi — Nolan Dueker (Bayard) 8-6 won by fall over Ryan Ragsdale (Hemingford) 7-7 (Fall 1:51)

113 Alex Hawkins (0-9) place is unknown.

Champ. Round 1 — Zach Jeffords (Bridgeport) 5-4 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 0-9 (Fall 1:40)

Cons. Round 1 — Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 0-9 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 2 — Luke Gardner (Garden County High School) 9-5 won by fall over Alex Hawkins (Hemingford) 0-9 (Fall 2:20)

113 Creel Weber (17-2) placed 1st and scored 26.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 17-2 won by fall over Fayt Anderson (Crawford) 1-7 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 17-2 won by fall over Gabriel Kendrick (South Platte) 0-6 (Fall 0:33)

Semifinal — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 17-2 won by fall over Jarhett Anderson (Hay Springs) 10-7 (Fall 3:01)

1st Place Match — Creel Weber (Hemingford) 17-2 won by decision over Kaiden Schelling (Sedgewick) 9-3 (Dec 7-0)

126 Johnathan Fritzler (8-4) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Johnathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 8-4 won by fall over Nicholos Arroyo (Morrill) 4-12 (Fall 0:58)

Semifinal — Mason Toner (Perkins County) 13-8 won by fall over Johnathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 8-4 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Semi — Gage Helgoth (Sedgewick) 2-6 won by fall over Johnathan Fritzler (Hemingford) 8-4 (Fall 1:34)

132 Nate Randolph (1-9) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Austin Cole (Dundy County Stratton) 12-12 won by fall over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 1-9 (Fall 2:53)

Cons. Round 1 — Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 1-9 won by fall over Alec Reese (Perkins County) 0-6 (Fall 1:46)

Cons. Round 2 — Gabriel Teeple (Gering JV) 6-4 won by decision over Nate Randolph (Hemingford) 1-9 (Dec 6-2)

160 Drew Varner (11-5) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-5 won by fall over Jared Perkins (Bayard) 6-8 (Fall 3:41)

Semifinal — Cole Kerner (Sutherland) 10-7 won by fall over Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-5 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Semi — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-5 won by fall over Hayden Anderson (Sutherland) 9-11 (Fall 2:53)

3rd Place Match — Drew Varner (Hemingford) 11-5 won by fall over Chase Brunsch (Hay Springs) 8-8 (Fall 3:00)

182 Owen Plog (8-11) placed 4th and scored 9.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Conner Bryner (Sutherland) 18-3 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 (Fall 3:28)

Cons. Round 2 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 won by decision over Ryan Davis (Sedgewick) 3-6 (Dec 13-7)

Cons. Round 3 — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 won by fall over Heidyn Johnson (Hay Springs) 2-11 (Fall 0:28)

Cons. Semi — Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 won by decision over Bradyn Miller (South Platte) 5-6 (Dec 11-6)

3rd Place Match — Conner Bryner (Sutherland) 18-3 won by fall over Owen Plog (Hemingford) 8-11 (Fall 1:59)

195 Theron Miller (12-4) placed 1st and scored 22.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 12-4 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 12-4 won by fall over Evan Blake (Holyoke) 2-11 (Fall 0:43)

1st Place Match — Theron Miller (Hemingford) 12-4 won by fall over Haden Rahmig (Bridgeport) 3-5 (Fall 2:28)

==220 Jett Eggers (3-2) placed 4th and scored 11.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-2 won by fall over Christian Lopez (Sedgewick) 4-5 (Fall 1:23)

Semifinal — Draven Miner (Wauneta-Palisade) 6-11 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-2 (Fall 0:35)

Cons. Semi — Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-2 won by fall over Tristin Jacob (Crawford) 4-9 (Fall 1:56)

3rd Place Match — Christian Lopez (Sedgewick) 4-5 won by fall over Jett Eggers (Hemingford) 3-2 (Fall 1:24)

285 Brayden McGowan (4-7) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 4-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal — Caiden Smith (Sedgewick) 2-4 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 4-7 (Fall 2:17)

Cons. Round 2 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 4-7 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Round 3 — Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 4-7 won by fall over Noah Yetter (Banner County) 0-2 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Semi — Brecken Uehling (Perkins County) 5-10 won by fall over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) 4-7 (Fall 3:12)

G110 Aurora Hinman (5-5) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 5-5 won by fall over Ava Mckillip (Hay Springs Girls) 2-5 (Fall 1:43)

Semifinal — Jadyn Cottam (Sidney Girls) 16-3 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 5-5 (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Semi — Emily Reyes Rodriguez (Scottsbluff Girls) 4-6 won by fall over Aurora Hinman (Hemingford Girls) 5-5 (Fall 0:40)

G125 Lauren Garner (0-10) place is unknown and scored 0.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Alivia Rodriquez (Ogallala Girls) 4-7 won by injury default over Lauren Garner (Hemingford Girls) 0-10 (Inj. 0:25)

Cons. Round 1 — Lauren Garner (Hemingford Girls) 0-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi — Jenifer Banister (Gordon-Rushville Girls) 7-5 won by injury default over Lauren Garner (Hemingford Girls) 0-10 (Inj. 0:00)

G170 Isabell Gomez (10-5) placed 3rd and scored 10.0 team points.

Quarterfinal — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal — Hayden Marks (Bridgeport Girls) 5-4 won by fall over Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 10-5 (Fall 1:47)

Cons. Semi — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 10-5 received a bye () (Bye)

3rd Place Match — Isabell Gomez (Hemingford Girls) 10-5 won by fall over Mercedes Thrash (Scottsbluff Girls) 3-3 (Fall 2:22)