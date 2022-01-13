Weber ranked #1 in Class

The Bobcat wrestling returned to competition last Saturday at the Garden County Invite.

“There were a couple of new Class B schools that attended the invite even tougher than it was in previous years,” said Coach Todd Westover. “Nate Randolph and Brayden McGowan got some valuable mat time against what will be our district opponents in a month.

“Drew Varner kept his record on the positive side by going 1 and 2 in a loaded 160 pound weight class,” said Westover.

“Creel Weber faced two very talented wrestlers one in the semis and one in the finals,” Westover said. “Creel moves to 16 and 1 on the season. He is presently rated #1 In class D at 113 lbs.”

“Creel will have his work cut out for him this week as he will be challenged by a couple of ranked wrestlers.”

The Bobcat Wrestlers will be in action at Mullen on Friday, January 14 in a Triangular with Hyannis and Mullen, and will travel to Dunning on Saturday for the Knight Invite.

Summary of the Garden County Invite:

