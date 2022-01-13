 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weber ranked #1 in Class
Bobcat Wrestler Creel Weber takes on an opponent during the home meet in December. 

 Kay Bakkehaug

The Bobcat wrestling returned to competition last Saturday at the Garden County Invite. 

“There were a couple of new Class B schools that attended the invite even tougher than it was in previous years,” said Coach Todd Westover. “Nate Randolph and Brayden McGowan got some valuable mat time against what will be our district opponents in a month. 

“Drew Varner kept his record on the positive side by going 1 and 2 in a loaded 160 pound weight class,” said Westover. 

“Creel Weber faced two very talented wrestlers one in the semis and one in the finals,” Westover said. “Creel moves to 16 and 1 on the season. He is presently rated #1 In class D at 113 lbs.”

“Creel will have his work cut out for him this week as he will be challenged by a couple of ranked wrestlers.”

The Bobcat Wrestlers will be in action at Mullen on Friday, January 14 in a Triangular with Hyannis and Mullen, and will travel to Dunning on Saturday for the Knight Invite.

Summary of the Garden County Invite:

113

Champ. Round 1 - Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Ryan Gaber (Highland) (Fall 0:31)

Quarterfinals - Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Methius Gonzalez (Scottsbluff) (Fall 0:49)

Semifinals - Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Blake Devitt (Hitchcock County) (Dec 4-1)

1st Place Match - Creel Weber (Hemingford) over Scotty Engle (Sedgwick County/Fleming) (Dec 8-2)

132

Champ. Round 1 - Matt Bruns (Sutherland) over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 0:10)

Cons. Round 1 - Ian Brunkhorst (Ogallala) over Nathan Randolph (Hemingford) (Fall 3:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Dunn (Sioux County) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 4:47)

160

Cons. Round 1 - Drew Varner (Hemingford) over Trey McCrumb (Wauneta-Palisade) (Fall 0:58)

Cons. Round 2 - Aydan Kaps (Sutherland) over Drew Varner (Hemingford) (Fall 0:52)

285

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) received a bye

Quarterfinals - Ryan Bickel (Chadron) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 1:37)

Cons. Round 2 - Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) over Apolo Camacho (Scottsbluff) (M. For.)

Cons. Round 3 - Clayton Baxter (Hitchcock County) over Brayden McGowan (Hemingford) (Fall 0:12)

