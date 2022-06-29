Western Nebraska Pioneers fall to North Platte Plainsmen 3-2

Oskar Stark lined a go-ahead RBI single to left field to help the North Platte Plainsmen defeat the Western Nebraska Pioneers 3-2 to stay alive in the first-half playoff race.

North Platte needs Western Nebraska to lose Tuesday’s game against Hastings to clinch the first-half playoff spot. The Pioneers need to win Monday to earn the spot.

The Independence League playoff format takes the winners of each half of the season in a best of three series to advance to the championship.

North Platte’s Caden Fiveash tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing a run on four hits and two walks. Caleb Bunch pitched through the seventh inning, holding the Pioneers to two hits.

Blake Priest started the eighth inning, but was pulled after putting his first two batters on. He was charged with a run. Will Humphrey closed out the game without allowing a hit.

Pioneers starter Harrison Blum went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six. Brian Bruxvoort relieved him for 1 2/3 innings, giving up a run and a hit. Manato Tateno pitched the final inning and held the Plainsmen to a hit.

Lucas Johnson led North Platte with three hits, and Conor Higgs drove in a pair of runs in the fourth.

Western Nebraska’s Jace Jeremiah had two hits and the team’s lone RBI. His double put the first run on the board in the third.

Higgs responded in the fourth with a two-run triple to right field that scored Connor Flagg and Johnson.

North Platte had a runner on third in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but couldn’t score. The Pioneers tied the game in the eighth on an error at shortstop, and North Platte responded in the bottom of the inning with Stark’s RBI single. The Pioneers will play in Hastings at 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28.