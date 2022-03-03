Wrestling Club Honors Weber

The Hemingford Jr. Wrestling Club honored Chris Weber for his 20 plus years as coach. Head Coach Jake Frost, Coaches Chad Buskirk and Marshall LaMont and the team wanted to do something to thank him for his years of service.

“We wanted to do something to thank him so we have him a junior wrestling hat and hoodie along with some Hemingford Chamber Bucks,” said Frost. “Chris has been instrumental to keeping the program going for many years. He has been part of each level (Jr, Junior High, and High School) of Bobcat Wrestling and has always excelled in tough love with the kids. Kids that come out of this program are coachable, and have learned to respect hard work and dedication to the sport.”

The Jr. Wrestlers have had the chance to wrestle at five tournaments so far this season. This coming weekend will be the district competition in Kimball and Hemingford will host their own invite on March 19 starting at 9 a.m. and go until noon.

“We’re raffling off a lever action 22 for the Casey Stricker Memorial,” said Frost. Tickets for the raffle can be purchased at Valor General Store in Hemingford or by calling Will Mahony at 402-340-2881.The Junior Wrestling Club is not officially a school group so they rely on funds from fundraisers and the community.

“Sales for that will help pay our tournament and a $1,000 scholarship will be awarded through the memorial to a graduating senior that has done three years or more of Junior Wrestling.”

Frost took over as head coach after Weber decided to step down but he could not do it alone.

“All of this takes teamwork from the coaches,” Frost said. “There are countless people in this community who have given their time in years past, not going to name names because they all know who they are. Chris Weber, Pete Gomez, Chad Buskirk, Marshall LaMont and myself have been the most recent volunteers in the wrestling room and that’s what it takes to build solid relationships with the kids to make them want to become the best they can be.”

The coaches also get a lot of volunteer help from the Junior and High School Wrestlers.

“Creel Weber, Owen Plog, Damion Hasenhauer, John Radspinner, Terrell Ramos, and Grayson Hunter have all stepped up this year,” he said. “These guys are role models for the younger guys and gals and I am proud of them and their efforts to come to practice every Tuesday and Thursday night. I love watching these guys positively interact with the next generation of Bobcat Wrestlers.”

Junior Wrestling is open to Hemingford students grades Kindergarten to sixth grade. The coaches keep practice fun for the boys and girls by making jokes about doing stretches while holding 100 pound weights, holding the “superman” stretch until everyone was doing it correct, and the last one back to the mats from getting a drink has to do push-ups.

Results for Hemingford Junior Wrestling for the Crawford Youth Tournament on February 26, 2022:

Augustus Woltman - Pre K - K 43-47

Augustus Woltman's place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 - Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Sawyer Teppo (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) (Fall 0:43)

Round 2 - Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won in sudden victory - 1 over Lincoln Fischer (Custer) (SV-1 13-11)

Round 3 - Aiden Brice (Chadron Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Augustus Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 11-5)

Eli Bryner - Pre K - K 48-49

Eli Bryner's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Wyley Mansor (Hyannis Takedown Club) won by decision over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 10-8)

Round 2 - Kipton Kopp (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:25)

Round 3 - Kaide Stabnow (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Eli Bryner (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 20-10)

Kyrie Dean - Pre K - K 52-54

Kyrie Dean's place is 1st and has scored 8.0 team points.

Round 2 - Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by major decision over Easton Schuckman (Chadron Junior Wrestling) (Maj 15-1)

Round 3 - Kyrie Dean (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Jackson Wilson (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:16)

Nicholas Armenta - 1st - 2nd 56-57

Nicholas Armenta's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Parker Rydell (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Nicholas Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 17-0)

Round 2 - Ridley Walker (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by major decision over Nicholas Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 13-4)

Round 3 - Stylle Retzlaff (Hyannis Takedown Club) won by decision over Nicholas Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 10-4)

Zayden Eisenhart - 1st - 2nd 61-67

Zayden Eisenhart's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Cole Pzinski (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by major decision over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 18-4)

Round 2 - Jackson Halverson (Gordon/Rushville Wrestling) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 - Kane Mez (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Zayden Eisenhart (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:29)

Quinston Ramos - 1st - 2nd 69-73

Quinston Ramos's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Duncan Bennett (Chadron Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:38)

Round 2 - Liam Dorothy (Newcastle Fall Guys) won by tech fall over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 18-1)

Round 3 - Axel Kleinjan (Alliance Wrestling Club) won by major decision over Quinston Ramos (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Maj 12-0)

Everett Vogel - 1st - 2nd 85-90

Everett Vogel's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 2 - Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Jhett Jameson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 0:16)

Round 3 - Walt Whitcher (Hot Springs) won by fall over Everett Vogel (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

Eston Collins - 3rd - 4th 51-53

Eston Collins's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 - Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Declan Scherbarth (Chadron Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:37)

Round 2 - Henry Policky (Mitchell Wrestling Club) won by fall over Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:00)

Round 3 - Jake Stuen (Lead/Deadwood Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Eston Collins (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:45)

Jacen Buskirk - 3rd - 4th 69-71 B

Jacen Buskirk's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Aiden Carter (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 2:23)

Round 2 - Tragen Wyckoff (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:14)

Round 3 - Dawson Newhoff (Gering wrestling club) won by fall over Jacen Buskirk (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:41)

Dallas Woltman - 3rd - 4th 72-78

Dallas Woltman's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Mackson American Horse (Gordon/Rushville Wrestling) won by fall over Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 2:23)

Round 2 - Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by forfeit over Ricky Little (Edgemont Moguls) (FF)

Round 3 - Dallas Woltman (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Blayden Huffman (Chadron Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:57)

Dawson Kluver - 3rd - 4th 82-88

Dawson Kluver's place is 2nd and has scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Kevin Wilson (Scottsbluff Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:23)

Round 2 - Chris Anderson (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:00)

Round 3 - Dawson Kluver (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Augustus Olson (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)

David Armenta - 3rd - 4th 86-90

David Armenta's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Cade Armstrong (Bayard Wrestling Club) won by fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:45)

Round 2 - Daniel Bronson (Chadron Junior Wrestling) won by fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:26)

Round 3 - Jaydon Marshall (Edgemont Moguls) won by fall over David Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:35)

Jeremiah Armenta - 3rd - 4th 91-95

Jeremiah Armenta's place is 3rd and has scored 9.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jeremiah Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by forfeit over Kort Dierksen (Hay Springs Jr Wrestling) (FF)

Round 2 - Tanner Lenardson (Newcastle Fall Guys) won by fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:45)

Round 3 - Dalton Porisch (Westside Raider Wrestling Club) won by tech fall over Jeremiah Armenta (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (TF 19-3)

Daxton Davies - 3rd - 4th 95-105

Daxton Davies's place is 4th and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Nicholas Lytle (Lusk Rawhide Wrestling) won by fall over Daxton Davies (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:29)

Round 2 - Gibbsen Nielsen (Gordon/Rushville Wrestling) won by decision over Daxton Davies (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Dec 7-4)

Round 3 - Jory Dawson (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) won by fall over Daxton Davies (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:36)

Zane Frost - 3rd - 4th 105-114

Zane Frost's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Keagan Sommers (Gordon/Rushville Wrestling) won by fall over Zane Frost (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 0:44)

Round 2 - Zane Frost (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over David Rupp (Douglas Wrestling Club) (Fall 0:31)

Warner Tallon - 5th - 6th 82-91

Warner Tallon's place is 2nd and has scored 12.0 team points.

Round 1 - Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by decision over Kaidynce Hand (Sturgis Youth Wrestling) (Dec 6-2)

Round 2 - Lucas Sandness (Newcastle Fall Guys) won by fall over Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) (Fall 1:53)

Round 3 - Warner Tallon (Hemingford Junior Wrestling) won by fall over Isayah Anderson (Crawford Jr Wrestling ) (Fall 2:32)

