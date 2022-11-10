WTC Football, Volleyball Honors Announced

Hemingford Bobcats receive WTC Honors.
Bobcat Football WTC All-Conference:
8-Man Defensive MVP:Theron Miller, OL/DL, 11
8-Man All-Conference Honors:Theron Miller OL/DL, 11Cody Galles QB/RB/DB, 10Owen Plog OL/DL, 9
8-Man Honorable Mention:Hayden McDonald OL/DL, 12Talon Payne RB/LB, 9
Hemingford WTC Record: 2-2
Bobcat Volleyball WTC All-Conference:
1. Kambree Walker, 12
2. Mikayla Kumpf, 11
Honorable Mentions: Avery Davies, 12 & Brookelynn Warner, 11
WTC All-Conference Football 2022:
11-Man All-Conference
Gordon-Rushville: Season Champs
1. Carter Anderson QB, 12
2. Aydon Mcdonald;WR/CB;12
3. Jace Freeseman WR/FS, 12
4. Caleb Heck LB, 11
5. Donovan Filmore RB, 12
6. Colton Archibald LB, 11
HM Curtis Rittgarn OL/DL, 12
HM Jace Nelson OL/DL, 12
Mitchell: Season runner up
1. Cael Peters QB/LB, 11
2. Hayden Umble RB/LB, 12
3. Riley Murphy OL/LB, 12
4. Santiago Castillo WR/DB, 11
5. AJ Garza WR/DB, 10
HM Jackson Jenkins OL/DL, 10
HM Jeremiah Coley OL/DL, 11
8-Man All-Conference
Bridgeport 4-0: Season Champs
1. Kason Loomis RB/LB, 12
2. Peyton Abbott RB/LB 11
3. Nolan DeBlois OL/DL, 11
4. Parker Farrenkopf TE/LB, 12
5. Curtis Jackson OL/DL, 12
HM Nikolas Weibert QB/LB, 9
HM Chase McGrath TE/LB, 12
Bayard 3-1: Season runner up
1. Trenton Marquez QB/DB, 12
2. Kolby Houchin RB/LB, 11
3. Ashton Mancias OL/DL, 12
4. Brock Burry RB/LB, 11
HM Karter Winter WR/LB, 12
HM Trystan Muhr WR/DB, 12
Kimball 1-3:
1. Brandon Paxton QB/DB, 11
2. James McGinnis TE/DE, 12
HM Conner DeBoot OL/DL, 10
HM Derek Kauffman FB/DE, 11
Morrill 0-4:
1. Reegan French OL/DL, 11
HM Nick Arroyo QB/RB/DB, 11
HM — Ryder Green WR, 10
11-Man MVP’s
Offensive MVP: Carter Anderson QB,12 — Gordon-Rushville
Defensive MVP: Cael Peters QB/LB, 11 — Mitchell
Special Teams MVP: Santiago Castillo WR/DB, 11 — Mitchell
8-Man MVP’s
Offensive MVP: Kolby Houchin, RB/LB, 11 — Bayard
Defensive MVP: Theron Miller, OL/DL, 11 — Hemingford
Special Teams MVP: Colby Lewis, K, 12 – Bridgeport
WTC All-Conference Volleyball 2022:
Bayard: Season Champion
1. Dani Harter 11
2. Danika Hassel 11
3. Kierra Miller 12
4. Lexi Fiscus 11
HM Leah Nesbitt 11
HM Joslyn Hopkins 11
Bridgeport: Season Runner-up
1. Brooklyn Mohrman 11
2. Grace Dean 11
3. Aubrey Watts 10
HM Ella Schluterbusch 9
HM Kelsie McVicker 10
Gordon-Rushville:
1. Reaghan Shultz 12
2. Haley Johnson 11
3. Addison Slama 09
HM Rylie Shultz 10
HM Emma Martins 10
Mitchell:
1. Emma Robbins 11
2. Aimee Morales 10
HM Anna Cheek 11
HM Addison Lashley 12
Morrill:
1. Kyndall Sprague 11
HM Brooklin Hess 11
HM Katelyn Walker 9
Kimball:
1. Jayden Paxton 12
HM Charlotte Hargreaves 12
HM Emma Patterson 12
MVP: Kierra Miller Bayard 12
Sportsmanship (School): Morrill