 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WTC Football, Volleyball Honors Announced

  • 0

Hemingford Bobcats receive WTC Honors.

Bobcat Football WTC All-Conference:

8-Man Defensive MVP:Theron Miller, OL/DL, 11

8-Man All-Conference Honors:Theron Miller OL/DL, 11Cody Galles QB/RB/DB, 10Owen Plog OL/DL, 9

8-Man Honorable Mention:Hayden McDonald OL/DL, 12Talon Payne RB/LB, 9

Hemingford WTC Record: 2-2

Bobcat Volleyball WTC All-Conference:

1. Kambree Walker, 12

2. Mikayla Kumpf, 11

Honorable Mentions: Avery Davies, 12 & Brookelynn Warner, 11

WTC All-Conference Football 2022:

People are also reading…

11-Man All-Conference

Gordon-Rushville: Season Champs

1. Carter Anderson QB, 12

2. Aydon Mcdonald;WR/CB;12

3. Jace Freeseman WR/FS, 12

4. Caleb Heck LB, 11

5. Donovan Filmore RB, 12

6. Colton Archibald LB, 11

HM Curtis Rittgarn OL/DL, 12

HM Jace Nelson OL/DL, 12

Mitchell: Season runner up

1. Cael Peters QB/LB, 11

2. Hayden Umble RB/LB, 12

3. Riley Murphy OL/LB, 12

4. Santiago Castillo WR/DB, 11

5. AJ Garza WR/DB, 10

HM Jackson Jenkins OL/DL, 10

HM Jeremiah Coley OL/DL, 11

8-Man All-Conference

Bridgeport 4-0: Season Champs

1. Kason Loomis RB/LB, 12

2. Peyton Abbott RB/LB 11

3. Nolan DeBlois OL/DL, 11

4. Parker Farrenkopf TE/LB, 12

5. Curtis Jackson OL/DL, 12

HM Nikolas Weibert QB/LB, 9

HM Chase McGrath TE/LB, 12

Bayard 3-1: Season runner up

1. Trenton Marquez QB/DB, 12

2. Kolby Houchin RB/LB, 11

3. Ashton Mancias OL/DL, 12

4. Brock Burry RB/LB, 11

HM Karter Winter WR/LB, 12

HM Trystan Muhr WR/DB, 12

Kimball 1-3:

1. Brandon Paxton QB/DB, 11

2. James McGinnis TE/DE, 12

HM Conner DeBoot OL/DL, 10

HM Derek Kauffman FB/DE, 11

Morrill 0-4:

1. Reegan French OL/DL, 11

HM Nick Arroyo QB/RB/DB, 11

HM — Ryder Green WR, 10

11-Man MVP’s

Offensive MVP: Carter Anderson QB,12 — Gordon-Rushville

Defensive MVP: Cael Peters QB/LB, 11 — Mitchell

Special Teams MVP: Santiago Castillo WR/DB, 11 — Mitchell

8-Man MVP’s

Offensive MVP: Kolby Houchin, RB/LB, 11 — Bayard

Defensive MVP: Theron Miller, OL/DL, 11 — Hemingford

Special Teams MVP: Colby Lewis, K, 12 – Bridgeport

WTC All-Conference Volleyball 2022:

Bayard: Season Champion

1. Dani Harter 11

2. Danika Hassel 11

3. Kierra Miller 12

4. Lexi Fiscus 11

HM Leah Nesbitt 11

HM Joslyn Hopkins 11

Bridgeport: Season Runner-up

1. Brooklyn Mohrman 11

2. Grace Dean 11

3. Aubrey Watts 10

HM Ella Schluterbusch 9

HM Kelsie McVicker 10

Gordon-Rushville:

1. Reaghan Shultz 12

2. Haley Johnson 11

3. Addison Slama 09

HM Rylie Shultz 10

HM Emma Martins 10

Mitchell:

1. Emma Robbins 11

2. Aimee Morales 10

HM Anna Cheek 11

HM Addison Lashley 12

Morrill:

1. Kyndall Sprague 11

HM Brooklin Hess 11

HM Katelyn Walker 9

Kimball:

1. Jayden Paxton 12

HM Charlotte Hargreaves 12

HM Emma Patterson 12

MVP: Kierra Miller Bayard 12

Sportsmanship (School): Morrill

Sam McKewon and Amie Just give the takeaways from the Husker men's and women's basketball season openers, how the volleyball team will conclude regular season play, and look ahead to the road trip the football team is making to Michigan.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats take a win!

Bobcats take a win!

The Bobcat Football Team took on the Kimball Longhorns at home on Friday, Oct. 7 for their homecoming game and last home game of the season. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Breaking News