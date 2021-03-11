Yale competes and medals in gymnastics

Teagan Yale traveled with her Panhandle Gymnastics team Feb. 28 to Rapid City, South Dakota and March 6 to Casper, Wyoming to compete in two different meets. It's been a tough competitive season for Yale this year, but she was proud to have medaled in her meet on March 6 in Casper.
With a score of 9.05, Yale placed 2nd in bars. Teagan and teammates will travel to Lincoln March 20 to compete at the Chalk It Up meet. She will then travel March 27-28 to Papillion, Nebraska to compete at the USAG State Meet.
RESULTS
Last Chance Qualifier Meet: (March 6)
Vault 8.600
Bars. 9.050
Beam 7.800
Floor 7.700
All Around Score: 33.150
Rushmore Invitational: (Feb.28)
Vault: 9.200
Bars: 8.500
Beam 8.100
Floor: 7.700
All Around Score: 33.500