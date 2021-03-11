 Skip to main content
Yale competes and medals in gymnastics
  Updated
Teagan Yale competes in the floor exercise at the recent Rushmore meet in Rapid City, South Dakota.

 Kristin Yale/Courtesy photo

Teagan Yale traveled with her Panhandle Gymnastics team Feb. 28 to Rapid City, South Dakota and March 6 to Casper, Wyoming to compete in two different meets. It's been a tough competitive season for Yale this year, but she was proud to have medaled in her meet on March 6 in Casper.

With a score of 9.05, Yale placed 2nd in bars. Teagan and teammates will travel to Lincoln March 20 to compete at the Chalk It Up meet. She will then travel March 27-28 to Papillion, Nebraska to compete at the USAG State Meet.

RESULTS

Last Chance Qualifier Meet: (March 6)

Vault 8.600

Bars. 9.050

Beam 7.800

Floor 7.700

All Around Score: 33.150

Rushmore Invitational: (Feb.28)

Vault: 9.200

Bars: 8.500

Beam 8.100

Floor: 7.700

All Around Score: 33.500

