The Hemingford Baseball Board is inviting you to sign-up for T-ball, Baseball and Softball. Children must be 4-years-old as of May 1.

There will be 4-year-old to 6-year-old T-Ball league and a pitching machine league for 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds. There is also a league for 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds.

Sign-ups will be in the Mobius Conference Room on Wednesday, April 26 from 4-6 p.m. and at the Hemingford Baseball Field on Saturday, April 29 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will be $50 per child, all-inclusive.

“We are also looking for adults that are interested in a coed softball league,” said Board President Roger Christianson. “We are thinking this would run the second week of July through mid-August. Please let me know.”

Join the Hemingford Baseball Board on April 29 at the South Hemingford Baseball Field for lunch. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served and was donated by Table Top Meats.

“Bring a glove and play some catch with family, friends and community members,” said Christianson. “In the case of bad weather, this event will be held at the multipurpose hall at the Fairgrounds.”

Join the Hemingford Baseball and Softball Association Facebook page for updates or code @hemspuds for the Spudpicker’s on the Remind App.