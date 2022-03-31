 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Youth baseball, T-ball and softball seasons sign ups are open

The Hemingford Baseball Board is inviting you to sign-up for T-ball, Baseball and Softball. Children must be 4-years-old as of May 1.

There will be 4-year-old to 6-year-old T-Ball league and a pitching machine league for 7-year-olds and 8-year-olds. There is also a league for 9-year-olds and 10-year-olds.

To sign up players for one of the teams, the Spudpickers held their first signup on March 19 and 30. But don’t worry, there’s a third sign up that will be at the ball fields on Sunday, April 10 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration will be $50 per child, all-inclusive.

“It’s baseball,” Board President Roger Christianson said. “It’s America’s sports. It’s America’s pastime.”

“We are also looking for adults that are interested in a coed softball league,” said Christianson. “We are thinking this would run the second week of July through mid-August. Please let me know.”

Join the Hemingford Baseball Board on April 10 at the South Hemingford Baseball Field for lunch. Hot dogs, chips and water will be served and was donated by Table Top Meats.

“Bring a glove and play some catch with family, friends and community members,” said Christianson. “In the case of bad weather, this event will be held at the multipurpose hall at the Fairgrounds.”

