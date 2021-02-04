Weber brings home WTC medal

“We go to sub-districts this Sat. which is just one 1/2 of the regular D4 district,” said Coach Todd Westover. “In order to cut down on crowds at Districts the NSAA split them. Each wrestler will need to finish in the top for on Saturday to move on to the District meet in Sutherland a week from Sat. Then place in the top for at dist. to qualify for state. We feel confident that we should qualify everyone for Districts,”