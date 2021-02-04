 Skip to main content
Weber brings home WTC medal
Weber brings home WTC medal

The Bobcat Wrestlers competed at the Western Trails Conference Tournament this past Saturday, January 30th in Mitchell.

Bobcats Creel Weber won the 113 lb weight class

Jonathan Fitzler placed 2nd at 132 lb

Alex Neefe placed 3rd at 170 lb

Brayden Mcgowan placed 4th at 285 lb

“We go to sub-districts this Sat. which is just one 1/2 of the regular D4 district,” said Coach Todd Westover. “In order to cut down on crowds at Districts the NSAA split them. Each wrestler will need to finish in the top for on Saturday to move on to the District meet in Sutherland a week from Sat. Then place in the top for at dist. to qualify for state. We feel confident that we should qualify everyone for Districts,”

WTC TEAM STANDINGS:

1 Gordon-Rushville 121 points

2 Bridgeport 115 points

3 Mitchell 108 points

4 Bayard 102 points

5 Hemingford 56 points

6 Kimball 51 points

7 Garden County 41 points

8 Morrill 40 points

9 Leyton 38 points

10 Banner County 11 points

11 Minatare 4 points

INDIVIDUAL CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS

106 Pounds - Ace Hobbs (Mitchell)

113 Pounds - Creel Weber (Hemingford)

120 Pounds - Tucker Banister (Gordon-Rushville)

126 Pounds - Chance Cooper (Bridgeport)

132 Pounds - Hunter Kildow (Bayard)

138 Pounds - Damien Bell (Bridgeport)

138 Pounds B - Braxton Hathorn (Gordon-Rushville)

145 Pounds - Jace Freeseman (Gordon-Rushville)

152 Pounds - Trevor Widener (Bridgeport)

160 Pounds - Steven Menke (Bridgeport)

170 Pounds - Christian Leonard (Bayard)

182 Pounds - Taylon Pascoe (Gordon-Rushville)

285 Pounds - Nathan Coley (Mitchell)

