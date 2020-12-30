Welcoming 2021!

Happy New Year from The Ledger Ladies and our 2021 New Year’s Baby --- Everly Lynn Kumpf!
Everly was born on July 1, 2019 in Scottsbluff. She is the daughter of Kyle and Kaitlyn Kumpf of Hemingford. Her grandparents are Ron & Barb Jespersen of Hemingford and Tim & Deb Kumpf also of Hemingford.
Everly’s great-grandparents are Doug & Barbara Harrison of Waterloo, NE and Charles & Kay Specht of Hemingford. Her great-great grandma is Virgina Sizemore of Hemingford.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kay Bakkehaug
Hemingford Editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today