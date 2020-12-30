 Skip to main content
Welcoming 2021!
Welcoming 2021!

Happy New Year from The Ledger Ladies and our 2021 New Year’s Baby ­­--- Everly Lynn Kumpf!

Everly was born on July 1, 2019 in Scottsbluff. She is the daughter of Kyle and Kaitlyn Kumpf of Hemingford. Her grandparents are Ron & Barb Jespersen of Hemingford and Tim & Deb Kumpf also of Hemingford.

Everly’s great-grandparents are Doug & Barbara Harrison of Waterloo, NE and Charles & Kay Specht of Hemingford. Her great-great grandma is Virgina Sizemore of Hemingford.

