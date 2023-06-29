SEWARD, Neb. — On May 6, Concordia University, Nebraska awarded undergraduate and graduate degrees to more than 300 graduates. The class of 2023 was honored during undergraduate and graduate commencement ceremonies.

At the ceremony, Concordia Nebraska President Bernard Bull encouraged graduates to embrace opportunities with a combination of boldness and humility while using their gifts, talents and abilities to serve God and others.

Quinton Janecek, of Gering, earned a Bachelor of Science-education degree.

Michelle Gramling, of Scottsbluff, earned a Master of Education degree and Becky Jo Wylie, of Scottsbluff, earned a Master of Education degree.