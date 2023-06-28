The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners voted to appoint an acting interim assessor and acting deputy assessor during a special meeting held at noon on Tuesday.

The appointments were made in light of an unspecified medical emergency faced by County Assessor Angela Dillman and announced following an executive session regarding personnel issues.

"We certainly want to extend our very best to Angie Dillman, but in light of some health issues that she's going through right now, the board feels that we need to appoint some people into some positions in the assessor's office," Commissioner Vice-Chairman Mark Harris said.

The board voted unanimously to appoint state certified assessors Mark Loose and Jean Bauer as acting interim assessor and acting deputy assessor, respectively. According to the motion put forth by Harris, Loose will handle the statutory duties of the assessor's office while Bauer will take charge of administration and personnel. Bauer also serves as the registrar of deeds.

The board also discussed an over/under report submitted to the board by the assessor's office to correct a mistake that applied a 35% property valuation increase to feedlots in the county.

At the June 20 meeting, the commissioners voted for a motion "disapproving" of the over/under report after lengthy discussion. Rationale for disapproving the report included the absence of Dillman, which commissioners said left several of their questions unanswered.

With Dillman still unavailable, guidance was offered to the board by state Property Tax Administrator Ruth Sorensen. According to Sorensen, errors such as the mistakenly applied 35% increase are not uncommon and are not indicative of significant shortcomings in the assessor's performance as suggested by District II board member Russ Reisig at the June 20 meeting.

"This is not uncommon. It's not incompetence on the county assessor," Sorenson said, referring to a statement made by Reisig during the June 20 meeting. "It's not uncommon for the county assessor to find that some cards were included that should not have been included. We have this in numerous counties."

Sorensen said that the assessor is authorized by state statute to bring such errors to the Board of Equalization for correction, which is a common practice. She suggested that the board approve the over/ under report that was submitted for their consideration.

Many questions remained from the previous meeting, which the board posed to Sorensen. These included an inquiry from Commissioner Chairman Ken Meyer over whether the Board of Equalization could simply revert the over assessed properties to their 2022 values.Commissioners suggested this approach due to discomfort on the part of the board with the feedlot valuations even once the erroneous 35% increase was removed.

Sorensen's recommendation was to rely on the information provided by the assessor's office since the feedlot owners would have ample time to protest the valuations and provide evidence that could be utilized by the Board of Equalization to make further corrections.

The over/under report was reoffered by a representative from the assessor's office, at which time the commissioners considered holding further discussion on the topic during an executive session. District III board member Charlie Knapper expressed concern that simply accepting the report and extending the protest deadline for the feedlot owners would result in unequal treatment for other property owners in the county who also have complaints.

"All they've been given is a hearing date or a save the date on their calendar," Knapper said. "I believe that we're going to end up treating property owners unequally. We have a myriad of issues across the county for all types of property owners, not just feedlot owners, and I don't want to neglect or treat any other property owners unfairly."

District I board member Mike Blue disagreed, stating that all property owners have the right to protest and that dragging out the discussion would benefit nobody.

"I think we're giving these property owners an opportunity and 30 days to gather evidence to support their valuations. I think that's more than fair. We can drag this out and drag this out and accomplish absolutely nothing," Blue said.

Harris refocused the discussion on the only issue the board had voting authority to tackle, which was correcting the mistake brought to their attention by the assessor's office and giving the affected taxpayers the chance to protest.

"I don't think it's a fix-all," Harris said. "The fix-all is when they come to protest during protest time. Then we can look at an individual property with individual situations just like we do for everyone else… The assessor has said they inadvertently made a mistake, and they're asking us to correct it. That's as simple as it is right there."

The board unanimously approved the over/under report, which means affected feedlot owners will receive new property valuations that will not include the mistakenly applied 35% and will be granted an additional 30-day period in which to file protests with the assessor's office.

