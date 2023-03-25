County FSA offices currently are taking applications for two financial assistance programs designed to address revenue losses associated with natural disasters and the pandemic. The Emergency Relief Program Phase 2 and the Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP) are open for application through June 2, but producers are asked to look into the programs now, ahead of spring activities.

Historically, FSA programs have been designed to make direct payments to producers based on a single disaster event or for a single commodity loss. For many producers, this may be the first revenue-based programs they have applied for with FSA.

Emergency Relief Program Phase 2

Emergency Relief Program Phase 2 (ERP 2) provides financial assistance to producers who suffered a loss in revenue on eligible crops due to a qualifying natural disaster event in calendar years 2020 and 2021. Eligible crops include both traditional insurable commodities (excluding crops intended for grazing) and specialty crops that are produced in the United States as part of a farming operation and are intended to be commercially marketed. Livestock and animal by-products are ineligible commodities for ERP 2. The loss in 2020 and 2021 allowable gross revenue will be determined by comparing it to allowable gross revenue in a benchmark year, either 2018 or 2019, as selected by the producer. ERP 2 revenue loss is based on tax years.

Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program

Pandemic Assistance Revenue Program (PARP) provides financial assistance to producers of agricultural commodities, both crops and livestock, who suffered at least a 15 percent loss in gross revenue in calendar year 2020 due to the pandemic. Payments to producers will be based upon a comparison of the producer’s allowable gross revenue from 2020 to a benchmark year, either 2018 or 2019, as selected by the producer. PARP revenue loss is based on calendar years. A PARP payment may be earned only if prior pandemic assistance payments did not compensate producers for the revenue loss.

Application Resources

Resources available to assist producers with understanding and completing applications can be found at www.fsa.usda.gov/ne. This includes producer information packets, step-by-step application worksheets and a link to a recorded webinar, where Nebraska FSA program leaders explain each program and how to apply for assistance. Producers also can pick up producer information packets at their County Office.

These are producer certification programs. Producers will use personal financial information to complete applications, and this likely will include tax forms such as a Schedule F (Form 1040) and Profit or Loss from Farming or similar tax documents for tax years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Those interested in learning more can contact their county FSA office. To find your office, visit farmers.gov/service-center-locator.