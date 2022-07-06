Creighton University Graduates and Dean’s List Honorees
Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the BIG EAST Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, NE.
Below is a list of Creighton University graduates from Nebraska, organized below by hometown. These students were among 1,962 students who graduated from Creighton this May.
Alliance - Nathan Lauder, Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude; Josephine, Otto, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, summa cum laude.