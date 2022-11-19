CSC instructor plays at conference

CHADRON – Music Instructor Jeremy Quick represented Chadron State College at the Rocky Mountain Archtop Festival in early September in Denver.

At the conference, Quick said he made connections with musical artists who could potentially showcase their talents as guest artists on campus. He gained new insight into arranging the Guitar Ensemble he coaches, and discussed curriculum and teaching styles with peers.

Additionally, he attended jazz guitar clinics, workshops, and performed with a wide array of artists, including Alicyn Yaffee, a guest artist from New York City, and in a live performance and demonstration of Dan Koentopp custom guitars.

Quick also collaborated with music educator Bruce Forman of the University of Southern California by performing and playing on Barney Kessel's 1946 Gibson ES-350 guitar.

“It was the musical equivalent of getting to carve stone with a tool used by Michelangelo,” Quick said.

He said playing such an important piece of jazz history inspired him and sharing the experience has brought meaning to his students and other fans of American music.

Quick said he hopes to take CSC students to the conference in the future.