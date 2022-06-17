CSC seniors receive honors at Ivy Day

CHADRON – Graduating Chadron State College seniors were honored Friday during Ivy Day, a traditional event since 1919, sponsored by the Blue Key and Cardinal Key honoraries.

Ivy Day royalty elected by the student body are Queen Jori Peters of Mitchell, Neb., and King Estabon Bozeman of Los Angeles. The queen’s attendants were Abigail Klammer of Juanita, Neb., Aubree Noble of Chadron, Alexis Heller of Wisner, Neb., and Isioma Akwanamnye of Lagos, Nigeria. The king’s attendants were Jordan Orr of Ogallala, Neb., Riley Hill of Greybull, Wyo., Justin Gress of Hebron, Neb., and Kael Juelfs of Kingman, Ariz. Junior attendants to the queen candidates were Lillian Keithly, Violet Keithly, Vivian Ritzen, KhiKinoi Sayaloune, Riley Snitily, all daughters of CSC employees.

Platinum Eagle awards were presented to Klammer and Nathan Cronin of Fort Pierre, South Dakota. The award, considered the highest honor a CSC student can receive, is presented annually to one male and one female for distinguished leadership and service. Runners-up for the award were Noble and Bozeman.

Student orators were Bozeman and Akwanamnye. The faculty greeter was Ron Bolze, professor in the Applied Sciences.

The students crowned as royalty and the Platinum Eagle recipients were just some of the outstanding graduates who received accolades. Many students were recognized for their accomplishments by their academic departments, as well as those who graduated with honors.

Panhandle students receiving recognition: Bridgeport: Rayleigh Farrenkopf, Outstanding Work in Educatiom; Chadron: Ricki Hickstein, Outstanding Work in General Business; Robert Tiensvold, Outstanding Work in Physical Science with a Geoscience Option; Dalton: Janessa Carley, Outstanding Student in Business; Gering: Kaylee Bohnsack, Outstanding Work in Health Education; Mitchell: Jori Peters, Clyde Bond Memorial Winner and Outstanding Pre-Law Student; Scottsbluff: Julee Marcoe, Outstanding Work in Accounting with a CPA Path; Madilyn Barraza, Outstanding Work in Education; Trevor Brunner, Outstanding Work in Psychological Sciences; Kaitlyn Hayhurst, Outstanding Work in Social Science Education Grades 7-12

Panhandle Honor Graduates recognized:

Summa Cum Laude: Bayard: Shania Bozzetto, Jakob Huck, Sarah Reish; Chadron: Ricki Hickstein, Tacie Lucas, Katarina Rischling, Kylee Skinner; Dalton: Janessa Carley; Gering: Kaylee Bohnsack; Lisco: Megan Dormann; Mitchell: Jori Peters; Scottsbluff: Trevor Brunner, Kaitlyn Hayhurst.

Magna Cum Laude: Chadron: Drew Jersild, Denise Marcoe, Aubree Noble, Clark Riesen; Minatare: Gilbert Rodriguez II.