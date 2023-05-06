Martin Luther reckoned that in 12 months a sparrow could consume a bushel of corn.

He said, “Sparrows were not endowed by the heavenly Father with the capacity for thinking, planning, laying in store such a quantity of corn. Little birds would perish if it were not for divine provision. They are not able to take thought of the morrow, so God feeds them without work or worry.”

As we observe creation close up, it becomes clear that we depend upon the request in the “Lord’s Prayer” to “give us this day our daily bread." Mankind does have the capacity to think, plan and lay in store for each remaining tomorrow. Yet what Jesus taught was this, “Consider the ravens, for they neither sow nor reap, which have neither storehouse nor barn; and God feeds them. Of how much more value are you than the birds? And which of you by worrying can add one cubit to his stature? (I remember when playing high school basketball wishing I was taller) If you then are not able to do the least, why are you anxious for the rest? Consider the lilies, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin; and yet I say to you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. If then God so clothes the grass, which today is in the field and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, how much more will He clothe you, O you of little faith?” (Luke 12:24-27)

Also Jesus said, “ But the very hairs of your head are all numbered. Do not fear therefore; you are of more value than many sparrows.” (Luke 12:7)

“Fulfill” is the target of a plan or strategy or promise. Upon completion it’s “mission accomplished." It is fulfilled.

Watching squirrel trapeze artists instinctively chew buds, nuts and corn it causes us to marvel at the Provider. We even get in on their antics by supplying bird feeders as we enjoy their entertainment.

“Some plant and some water, but it’s God that gives the increase.” (1 Cor 3:7) Our dining room window overlooks two large bird-baths where we supply corn, peanuts and even pinches of bread. There are also two more bird-baths filled with water.

It’s such a hoot watching the drinkers and bathers. Squirrels will surprisingly lap water for a very long time. Starlings dip their beaks and then point their trumpets skyward to gulp their contents. Robins and Blue Jays put on a bathing display to beat all. They cautiously tip-toe (are those really toes?) into the center and test the waters. Soon, it’s dip, flutter and splash and splash and splash. Dog-like, they hop out and shake away the excess. They’re not designed as swimmers with webbed feet, yet how unique and incredibly designed is every bird, fish and critter. I’m wondering about the enjoyment they must bring our Creator? They sure do to many of us!

Fulfillment is a precious inner emotion. Jobs and roles can carry much frustration or much satisfaction, gratification and ultimately fulfillment. Are you one who “loves” what you do and is experiencing a great sense of fulfillment? I plan to keep putting corn and water out for our locals.

PRAYER NUGGET: Father, we have considered the ravens, sparrows, lilies and all of creation. We are so grateful You declared that we are of greater value to you than they. Your word declares, “This is My commandment, that you love one another as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this, than to lay down one’s life for his friends.”

And then you did just that. Thank You for teaching us, “You are My friends if you do whatever I command you." (John 15:13,14) Your shed blood is an enormous price to pay for the likes of us. Thank you for valuing us as you do. We love you, too.