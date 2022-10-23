D. Jake Roberts: Have you ever watched a hawk?

This week, the migrations are noticeable.

Lots of robins are gathering at our bird bath watering oasis on their trip south. We’re enjoying their chirps and splashes. The buzzards are no longer spreading their wings to sun on our local water tower. The sounds of high-flying vees of sand hill cranes are now on hold until they return in the spring. Ducks and geese have followed suit along with hummingbirds and cedar waxwings.

The strong winds are setting the weary leaves to rest in grounded piles. The stage is nearly set. Winter lurks. So, I’m leaving my office this week and notice the power lines were loaded with shoulder-to-shoulder migrating blackbirds. In my treestand this time of year, I notice roosting and fluttering blackbirds by the hundreds ... and they are nearly deafening.

It seems every one of them is vying to get their raised-voice words noticed. It’s a cacophony of shrill chattering. And then they’re gone. But this observation of last week’s loaded power lines also gave notice of one solitary hawk in search of breakfast. Easy pickings.

He’d (maybe she) fly at a cluster and send them skyward as it would mimic Top Gun by darting and diving to catch and destroy the blackbird in its sights, to no avail. I believe it was a red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis), keen of eye with talons and a razor sharp beak fit for its daily task of carnivorously packing away its daily need for energy. This is the most common of our hawks. Its lifespan of 21 years has kept it classified in North America as a least endangered species. I have come to quickly recognize its distinct screeching sound while in flight ... very similar to a bald eagle’s screech.

Not on my watch, however, those few minutes of that crisp fall morning. I had to drive on wondering if the hawk would ever secure its meal. It had been luckless during that brief watch.

Have you ever watched a hawk? Heard a hawk? Noticed one dozing on a fencepost? Watched one dive and snatch a snake, or mouse, or prairie dog or blackbird? Fascinating.

The red-tailed hawk is just one more of God’s incredible and unique creations aptly suited for its life and environment. Oh, and females are usually 25% bigger and heavier than the males, just saying. And there are 14 recognized subspecies of the red-tail and is protected by the USA Migratory Bird Treaty Act. The younger hawks fresh out of the nest are most preferred for falconry and are the most trainable.

“As for God, His way is perfect…” (Psalm 18:30-33) The Bible gives us a peek into a conversation between the Lord and Job. “Moreover the Lord answered Job, and said, Shall he that contendeth with the Almighty instruct Him? He that reproveth God let him answer it. Then Job answered the Lord, and said, Behold, I am vile; what shall I answer Thee?” (Job 40:1-4) Earlier in chapter 39:26, it records the Lord asking Job, “ Doth the hawk fly by thy wisdom, and stretch her wings toward the south?” (Uh, no Job … the answer would be, not by your wisdom. God and God alone has created the hawk.) There’s a warning that says “And these you shall regard as an abomination among the birds … the ostrich, the short-eared owl, the sea gull, and the hawk after its kind; and the bat. Next time you see a hawk, maybe pause and reflect on its beauty and design…and Designer. Watch its skillful flight ... hear its unique screechy cry… attempt to see what and how it sees.

PRAYER NUGGET: Today, Lord, we thank you and worship you. You are the amazing Creator God of wings, and eyes, talons, sharp beaks and ears. In the vastness of the universe, the miniscule requiring a microscope we praise You that we matter, especially to You. Please remember … You are deeply loved!