I don’t think “happy” is the most appropriate greeting for Memorial Day. Maybe it should be something more like, “Have an honoring Memorial Day."

That doesn’t have the greatest ring to it, but the sentiment is well suited to the intent of this special holiday. The initial intent was to honor fallen soldiers.

My dad taught me a lot. He was a fallen soldier … temporarily … twice. Two Purple Hearts speak deservedly of his sacrificial heart and service. I miss him, and am honored to be his adopted son. In his wake are three military sons, two of whom are Vietnam vets.

I always approach folks who are my acquaintances, as well as perfect strangers who might be wearing a military service hat with, “Thank you for serving." The elicited and humble responses of gratitude for this greeting have been very overwhelming for me. More often than not their tag-on response has typically been, “It was an honor." “It’s my duty." “Thank you, sir." (They are the one’s deserving the “Thank you, sir.")

I value calling every non-com male or female vet “sir or ma’am”. Nowadays, Memorial Day’s attention has been given largely and increasingly to any or every loved one who has passed away. I get that, too. We love them and miss them deeply. Yesterday, we buried a close friend. It was a time of, and for, great honor.

In the kingdom of wildlife, it’s usually the biggest, baddest rooster, bull or buck that is the alpha leader that no one dares to mess with. No debates, elections or appointments to political offices are utilized to pick the leader. There’s just something inside these critters that makes them the dominator. They’re not particularly admired, loved or famous. It’s just a simple survival of the fittest, or the bully in other words.

As an American citizen, it’s been a bit disappointing and even discouraging to see our top leaders literally be hated and terribly disrespected. Be it a Trump or a Biden, the vitriolic discourses continue to be brutal, damaging and it doesn’t make us feel very indivisible as a nation.

What will it take to make us one nation under God, indivisible with justice and liberty for all? What are we to do? What am I to do? Cower to the bully? Follow the biggest, loudest, strongest threatening terrorist? The book “Leadership Secrets of Attila the Hun” by Wess Roberts (no relation) has a word of advice: “Choose your enemies wisely."

The worst leadership trait I know of is that of “lording it over." Scripture says, “Shepherd the flock of God which is among you, serving as overseers, not by compulsion but willingly, not for dishonest gain but eagerly; nor as being lords over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock; and when the Chief Shepherd appears, you will receive the crown of glory that does not fade away.” (1 Peter 5:2-4)

It doesn’t work in marriage, parenting, coaching, employers or any other leadership position. Jesus is the greatest leader ever, the greatest servant heartthe greatest sacrificial love, the greatest person ever. And He told his followers that He was hated and that by following Him they, too, would be hated. (John 15:18-23)

Jesus is the greatest hated leader ever. His follower, Peter, answered this question from Jesus, “Who do “you” say that I am?” Peter answered and said to Him, “You are the Christ of God.” Jesus was hated and crucified. Peter was hated and martyred. We remember Jesus as the greatest hated leader of all time.

Memorial Day should focus on Jesus. Have an honoring Memorial Day tomorrow.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you Lord Jesus for leading us into all truth and for literally being the truth, way and life, so that we may come to the Father by You. We remember You today. Please help us as Americans to have an honoring Memorial Day. In Jesus’ name. Amen.