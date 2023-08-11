We have these amazing crabapple trees along our street.

In springtime, the blossoms are spectacular. The blossoms weave their way in to tiny bulbs until they mature in August into bona fide crabapples.

The neighbor’s crabapple tree bows it’s big branches over our side of the fence. The walkway beside our garage is the landing zone for many petals and crabapples in their due seasons. Sweeping them is a mighty fine trade-off for the beauty they provide. It is important, however, to sweep the apples off the sidewalk before squishing them under foot.

Mr. Google had this to say: “Known also as crab trees, crabs, wild apples, and schoolboy apples, crabapples belong to the Rosaceae, or rose family. They share the same genus — Malus — as apples. All apples, including crabapples, are believed to have originated in the mountains of Kazakhstan.

“The ‘crabapple’ may have been named because of the tree’s appearance. It has an irregular, rounded shape and a wide, spreading canopy. With greyish-brown, flecked bark, trees can become quite gnarled and twisted.” (That sure describes the tree next door.)

I just took Precious’s white plastic measuring tape from her sewing kit and found the tree to be 12 foot in circumference at the base. Huge. From there, it quickly branches out with 11 large branches. This certainly has to date back to the days of Abraham Lincoln or earlier. This gnarly “crabbed” appearance of the tree itself may have influenced its common name, “crab apple.” I suppose weathering storms may someday take its fatal toll. I hope no time soon.

There’s another thing about this tree. During winter’s dormancy, this tree also serves as a haven for robin nests, squirrel nests and a temporary refuge for passers-by in the form of raccoons and ‘possums. This tree demands being noticed. And not only that, if you walk under its August canopy, you’ll find yourself swiping the side of your face from an encounter with a nearly invisible thinner-than-thread spider strand. It glistens when sunrays intercept its long dangling existence. And, I mean long. These single strands reach overhead 15 feet in some places.

And in another month when leaves waft their way groundward, there is this most remarkable sight … a lifeless single brown 2-inch leaf dangling 3 feet off the ground held by one of those ingenious spider strands. It requires closer examination to conclude it’s attached to the branch high above. Gentle breezes will spin the leaf as it has been seized away from its trip to the ground. There it is … unnaturally dangling in mid-air. I read that the most important factor for a spider is “phylogeny.” Each spider family has its own characteristic arrangement of spinnerets (the organs used to spin the webs), and they decide what type of web can be built. And this shape is adapted to one specific type of habitat.

From crabapples to phylogeny. God knows. Once again, we must ponder the power, proficiency genius of our Creator.! Why are there crabapple trees? Why does a single decaying leaf dangle in space? What is the purpose of spinnerets? Are crabapples edible? One source says yes, and then adds “Crab apples are perfectly safe to eat and though smaller in size, they contain all the healthy nutrients found in domesticated apples.” Hauntingly, it goes on to add, “As with other apples, do not eat the core or seeds which contain a toxic compound that can turn into cyanide when eaten.”

What? Affirmative. I promise not to ever eat the core, or any other part of a crabapple for that matter. They’re so small … once the core’s gone, ain’t much left to eat anyway. I’ll just buy a Jonathan apple to satisfy my fruit allotment.

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank you, Father, for crabapple trees and single spider strands. You are amazing and worthy of our praise.