D. JAKE ROBERTS: The rain guage

In western Nebraska, we only average about 15 inches or less of rainfall annually. In addition our average annual snowfall is 39 inches (usually all at once … well, not really).

I’m not sure if they even sell rain gauges back where I grew up in northern Michigan, where the average annual rainfall is 34 inches followed by an additional snowfall of 6 feet. My first rain gauge was a plastic one included in the bag of goodies at a local golf tourney, along with several tees, a plastic divot repair tool, foam cup insulators, some golf balls, $1 off a burger, and some plastic ball markers.

Plastic was the apparent theme for the day and everything included the name of an advertiser. Since I never win much by way of hole prizes, it’s nice to take home a goodie bag.

My first rain gauge entitled me to enter into local chit-chats. “Yeah, I had three-tenths last night.”

A chatty reply might say something like, “Really? I had five-tenths (in elementary school math, we were taught that equaled a half-inch).”

“Well, out at my place we only showed two-tenths and the wind was so dang strong, the rain couldn’t even make it into the gauge opening. ”

Eventually, my plastic gift-bag-rain-gauge ended up cracking and leaking. It was gently and emotionally tossed into the dumpster in our alley, awaiting Friday morning pick-up. I have since advanced to a colorful rain gauge holder with a real glass gathering-tube that easily shatters at 32 degrees. It showed four-tenths here last week. And, we were mighty grateful.

Yet, as always, we wished there was more. Liquid precipitation maps are pretty interesting and informative, as we stay tuned in to our rain gauges. A friend has one that doesn’t gather the rain at all. His just computes the amount electronically by measuring the number of drops hitting the sensor-pad.

Regarding cost…spend as much you like. For example, you can be the proud owner of a wireless model for $149.95. A three-pound model can be yours for $883. (Maybe you should order a back-up unit just in case … it comes with full warranty and free shipping on top of all that).

Rain gauges apparently date back to the time of Job. In Job, chapter 28: 24-28, we read: “For He looks to the ends of the earth, And sees under the whole heavens, To establish a weight for the wind, And apportion the waters by measure. When He made a law for the rain, And a path for the thunderbolt, Then He saw wisdom and declared it; He prepared it, indeed, He searched it out. And to man He said, ‘Behold, the fear of the Lord, that is wisdom, And to depart from evil is understanding.”

The Lord, the creator and grantor of rain, receives much praise and gratitude in these parts for each precious and valuable tenth that He provides. Rain is mentioned 115 times in our Bibles. Noah experienced 40 days and nights of a rain deluge while safe in the home-made ark. Jesus, when teaching that we are to love even our enemies and bless those that curse us, also mentions that our Father makes His sun to rise on the evil and the good and He sends rain on the just and the unjust alike. (Matthew, chapter 5). In James 5:7, it reads, “Therefore, be patient, brethren, until the coming of the Lord. See how the farmer waits for the precious fruit of the earth, waiting patiently for it until it receives the early and latter rain. 8 You also be patient. Establish your hearts, for the coming of the Lord is at hand.”

PRAYER NUGGET: Thank You, Father, for the gift of rain. Thank You for wisdom. In Jesus’ name. Amen

Please remember … You are deeply loved!