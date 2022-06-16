Daily Bridge

THE NEA BRIDGE by Phillip Alder

GUESS NOT WHO HOLDS HER

People like to guess but prefer to know. We guess, for example, lottery numbers, but we would much prefer to be told the winning numbers in advance. A certainty is better than a speculation.

The same thing can apply in bridge. Sometimes you have to guess which opponent holds a particular card. But often, if you hunt assiduously, you will uncover a vital clue, or you will spot a line of play that alleviates the guess.

Against South's four-heart contract, West attacks with the diamond ace, the diamond king and the diamond jack, East discarding the spade three on the third round. After South ruffs, how should he continue?

North's three-diamond cue-bid showed at least game-invitational values with heart support.

Declarer has lost two tricks and is faced with potential losers in each major suit. He could take the club finesse. If it wins, he can discard dummy's spade loser. But if the club finesse loses, South will have to find the heart queen to make his contract.

There is a better line that requires no guesswork, just the black-suit winners to stand up. Declarer cashes the spade ace and king, followed by the club ace and king. Next, he ruffs the club jack in the dummy and ruffs dummy's last diamond in his hand. Finally, South casts adrift by leading his remaining spade.

This brings everyone down to three cards. Dummy has the K-9-8 of hearts, and declarer has the A-J-10 of hearts. It doesn't matter which opponent wins the spade exit. Whatever he returns, declarer has avoided the loss of a trump trick.

** ** **

North 06-17-22

SPADES A 7 6

HEARTS K 9 8 6

DIAMONDS 9 8 4 2

CLUBS A 3

West East

SPADES Q 10 SPADES J 9 8 5 3

HEARTS Q 4 2 HEARTS 5

DIAMONDS A K J 10 3 DIAMONDS 7 6

CLUBS Q 8 2 CLUBS 10 9 7 6 5

South

SPADES K 4 2

HEARTS A J 10 7 3

DIAMONDS Q 5

CLUBS K J 4

Dealer: South

Vulnerable: Both

South West North East

1HEARTS 2DIAMONDS 3DIAMONDS Pass

4HEARTS Pass Pass Pass

Opening lead: DIAMONDS A