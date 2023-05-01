MAY 3
KIMBALL — WNCC Response Tour, Nebraska Coffee, 1-2:30 p.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
MAY 4 - MAY 5
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, "The Bridge to Terabithia," 7:30 p.m., WNCC Theater Arts, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets, WNCC Kelley Bean Box Office, 308-635-6193.
MAY 4
SCOTTSBLUFF — National Day of Prayer event, hosted by Hope Radio-KCMI, 5:30 p.m., Hampton Inn.
SCOTTSBLUFF — WNCC Student Art Exhibit Opening Reception, 5-7 p.m., Western Nebraska Art Center.
MAY 5
SCOTTSBLUFF — Cinco de Mayo Celebration, 5-9 p.m., downtown Scottsbluff.
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 6
SCOTTSBLUFF — Cinco de Mayo parade, 10 a.m., 19th Avenue down East Overland. Festivities following at The Guadalupe Center. Information: July Masa, 308-672-1508.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, "The Bridge to Terabithia," 2 p.m., WNCC Theater Arts, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets, WNCC Kelley Bean Box Office, 308-635-6193.
MAY 7
SCOTTSBLUFF — Knights of Columbus Council #2681 All-You-Can Eat Breakfast, 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., 1716 First Ave. Cost: Adults, $10; children, $5. Proceeds benefit various charities.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Game & Parks Community Fishing Event, 4-6 p.m., Riverside Discovery Center
SCOTTSBLUFF — WNCC Instrumental Music Performance, Jump, Jive & Swing, 6 p.m., Hampton Inn. Doors open at 5:15 p.m. Tickets, WNCC Kelley Bean Box Office, 308-635-6193.
ALLIANCE — Country Music Jamboree, 1-4 p.m., Alliance Eagles Club. No cover charge; donation box for the band.
MAY 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
MAY 12
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SCOTTSBLUFF, GERING, TERRYTOWN — Tourism Day, all day. Wear red to support tourism industry. Information: Brenda Leisy, 308-633-1808.
MAY 16
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Afrique En Cirque, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.
MAY 17
SCOTTSBLUFF — Steampunk Carnival, 5 p.m., Cirrus House. Event to kick off annual Pony Express Ride for mental health awareness.
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
MAY 19
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 23
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Charlotte Endorf, Orphan Trains, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
MAY 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Nerd Trivia Night, hosted by Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, 7 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company.
.
MAY 26
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 31
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 3
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770
JUNE 4
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.
JUNE 20
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Dave Wolf, History of Irrigation in the North Platte Valley, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
JUNE 24
GERING — Oregon Trail Wagon Train, Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
JUNE 23-JUNE 24
GERING — Robidoux Rendezvous, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
Calendar items run as space is available and only includes events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. In your submission, note the date, time, location and contact information.