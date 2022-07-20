Daily calendar (copy) (copy)

JULY 21

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — UMF Car Show, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Frontside Bar and Grill. Information: Harley Graves, 308-672-0069 or Mike Graves, 308-631-9126.

JULY 23-24

SCOTTSBLUFF — Disney “Little Mermaid Jr.”, Theatre West Summer Repertory TOFY Performance, 2 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets available starting May 1: twneb.com or at the Kelley Bean Box Office, 1601 E. 27th St. or by calling 308-635-3192.

JULY 23-30

GORDON — Sheridan County Fair, Sheridan County Fairgrounds, 613 E 3rd Street. Information: http://www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com/

JULY 24-30

SIDNEY — Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo. Information: 308-254-5960.

JULY 27

TORRINGTON — Music on Main Street, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., 21st and East A, city parking lot.

SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

July 28-Aug. 6

Torrington — Goshen County Fair

JULY 28

SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6 to 9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza, downtown Scottsbluff. Information: https://www.facebook.com/bandsonbroadway

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Living Well with Diabetes Workshop , partnership of PPHD and The Residency at Northfield, 2100 Circle Drive, 2 to 4 p.m. for six weeks, beginning July 28. Information: Lola Gonzales, 308-632-4342 lgonzales@northfieldvilla.com.

JULY 29-AUG. 6

CHADRON — Dawes County Fair. Rodeo, tough truck, rubber check competitions and more. Information: http://discovernwnebraska.com/dawes-county-fair/

JULY 29

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 31-AUG. 7

MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Information: www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/MitchellAreaChamber

AUG. 2

SCOTTSBLUFF — National Night Out, 6 to 8 p.m. Information: Scottsbluff Police Department, 308-632-7176, or visit the Scottsbluff Police Department on Facebook,

JULY 29-AUG. 6

JULY 31-AUG. 7

AUG. 6

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.

AUG. 8-15

KIMBALL — Kimball-Banner County Fair. Concert and rodeo events.

AUG. 10-13

SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. Nationals Competition for Balloon Federation of America. Schedule of events: theoldwestballoonfest.com/

AUG. 11

SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.

AUG. 11-13

CHAPPELL — Deuel County Fair. Announcements: https://www.facebook.com/deuelcountyfair/

AUG. 13

ALLIANCE — DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament at the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course in Alliance. Information: www.uwwn.org

AUG. 15-21

MITCHELL — High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.

AUG. 25

SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.

Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com.

