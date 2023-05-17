MAY 19
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 20
HARRISON — Sundaes & Stars: Kids Astronomy Program, 6 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument. Information: 308-665-4113 or agfo_ranger_activities@nps.gov.
MAY 23
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Charlotte Endorf, Orphan Trains, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
MAY 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Nerd Trivia Night, hosted by Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, 7 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company.
MAY 26
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 31
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 3 — 4
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770
JUNE 9
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.
JUNE 16
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 20
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Dave Wolf, History of Irrigation in the North Platte Valley, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
JUNE 23
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 24
GERING — Oregon Trail Wagon Train, Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
JUNE 23-JUNE 24
GERING — Robidoux Rendezvous, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: https://www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
JUNE 30
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
