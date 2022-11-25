 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daily Calendar

NOV. 27

SCOTTSBLUFF — Downtown Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.

NOV. 30

SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

DEC. 2

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

DEC. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF — Uptown Scottsbluff Vendor Market at Uptown Scottsbluff mall, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Information: manager@uptownscottsbluff.com

GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — Very Merry Christmas Market, noon to 5 p.m., downtown Scottsbluff. Information: Kristin Wiebe, 308-672-3923 or ekwiebe@gmail.com.

DEC. 5

GERING — Gering Junior High Vocal holiday performance, 7th and 8th grades, 7 p.m. Gering High School auditorium

DEC. 6

GERING — Gering High School Vocal holiday performance, 7 p.m., Gering High School auditorium

Dec. 7

SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

DEC. 8

GERING — Geil Preschool through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium

DEC. 9

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

DEC. 10

GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

DEC. 11

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

DEC. 12

GERING — Gering High School Band holiday performance, 7 p.m., Gering High School auditorium

DEC. 13

GERING — Lincoln Elementary preschool holiday performance, 6 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School gym

GERING — Gering Junior High Band holiday performance, 7 p.m. Gering High School auditorium

DEC. 14

SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

DEC. 15

GERING — Lincoln Elementary kindergarten through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium

DEC. 16

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

DEC. 17

GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 18

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 19

GERING — Northfield Elementary kindergarten through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium

Dec. 20

GERING — Northfield Elementary preschool holiday performance, 6 p.m., Northfield gym

Dec. 23

GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

Dec. 28

SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

DEC. 30

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.

DEC. 31

GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

Calendar items run as space is available and include events that are open to the public. Submit calendar items at starherald.com/events or by emailing news@starherald.com.

