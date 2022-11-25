Daily Calendar

NOV. 27
SCOTTSBLUFF — Downtown Christmas Parade, 6 p.m.
NOV. 30
SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
DEC. 2
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
DEC. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF — Uptown Scottsbluff Vendor Market at Uptown Scottsbluff mall, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Information: manager@uptownscottsbluff.com
GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF — Very Merry Christmas Market, noon to 5 p.m., downtown Scottsbluff. Information: Kristin Wiebe, 308-672-3923 or ekwiebe@gmail.com.
DEC. 5
GERING — Gering Junior High Vocal holiday performance, 7th and 8th grades, 7 p.m. Gering High School auditorium
DEC. 6
GERING — Gering High School Vocal holiday performance, 7 p.m., Gering High School auditorium
Dec. 7
SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
DEC. 8
GERING — Geil Preschool through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium
DEC. 9
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
DEC. 10
GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
DEC. 11
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
DEC. 12
GERING — Gering High School Band holiday performance, 7 p.m., Gering High School auditorium
DEC. 13
GERING — Lincoln Elementary preschool holiday performance, 6 p.m., Lincoln Elementary School gym
GERING — Gering Junior High Band holiday performance, 7 p.m. Gering High School auditorium
DEC. 14
SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
DEC. 15
GERING — Lincoln Elementary kindergarten through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium
DEC. 16
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
DEC. 17
GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 18
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 19
GERING — Northfield Elementary kindergarten through third grade holiday performance, 6:30 p.m., Gering High School auditorium
Dec. 20
GERING — Northfield Elementary preschool holiday performance, 6 p.m., Northfield gym
Dec. 23
GERING — Santa’s Village, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Gering Civic Center
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
Dec. 28
SCOTTSBLUFF— BINGO, 7 p. m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p. m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
DEC. 30
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Wild Lights, Riverside Discovery Center, 5-7 p.m.
DEC. 31
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
