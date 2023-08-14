AUG. 17
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Truth in Taxation Taxpayer Training Camp, 6 p.m., Platte Institute, WNCC- John N. Harms Center. Information: fb.me/e/I9CIE9Wa
AUG. 18
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
GERING — “Night Sky,” 9 p.m., Wildcat Hills Nature Center and State Recreation Area.
AUG. 19
BRIDGEPORT — 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org or visit the church’s Facebook page.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.
SCOTTSBLUFF — All-state High School Timed Event Challenge, Historic Saddle Club, 10 a.m. Information: fb.me/e/18UvxZeH8
AUG. 22
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Justin Cawiezel, Scottsbluff National Monument, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
AUG. 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — Mule Deer Palooza & Film Release, Kiowa Creek Chapter, 6:30-9 p.m. Information: fb.me/e/7cUyleoxU
GERING — Gering Public Library Chess Club, 6:30-8 p.m., Gering Public Library.
AUG. 25-AUG. 27
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival
AUG. 25
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SEPT. 2
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
SEPT 2-3
GERING — Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.SEPT. 2-4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
POTTER — Potter Days.
SEPT. 8- 10
LEWELLEN — Ash Hollow Rendezvous, Ash Hollow State Historical Park. Details:outdoornebraska.gov/location/ash-hollow
SEPT 9
GERING — USA Cycling Gravel National Championships. Information: visitgering.com/usa-cycling-gravel-nationals.
SEPT. 9-10
GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 10-12
BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days
SEPT. 16-17
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains.
SEPT. 19
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Jodi Lamp, Ag in Nebraska, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1
KIMBALL — 97th annual Farmers Day. Information: www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay
SEPT. 30
GERING — Platte Valley Companies’ Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com.
OCT. 6-8
SIDNEY — Oktoberfest. Information: Becky Rezac, 308-249-2485.
OCT. 7
CHADRON — Harvest Moon Festival, Dawes County Fairgrounds.