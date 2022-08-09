Daily Calendar

AUG. 9-15
KIMBALL — Kimball-Banner County Fair. Concert and rodeo events.
AUG. 10-13
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. Nationals Competition for Balloon Federation of America. Schedule of events: theoldwestballoonfest.com/
AUG. 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
HAWK SPRINGS — Annual Hawk Springs Community Hamburger Fry, including ice cream.Cost: Adults, $7; children, 3-12, $3; children under 3, free. Proceeds go toward building maintenance.
AUG. 11
SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.
SCOTTSBLUFF — 2nd annual Wine Walk with the Old West Balloon Fest, 4-7 p.m.
AUG. 12
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
GERING — American Legion Honor Guard, hamburger dinner, 5 p.m.
AUG. 11-13
CHAPPELL — Deuel County Fair. Announcements: https://www.facebook.com/deuelcountyfair/
AUG. 13
ALLIANCE — DISCover United Way Disc Golf Tournament at the Rolling Prairie Disc Golf Course in Alliance. Information: www.uwwn.org
AUG. 15-21
MITCHELL — High Plains Riot, Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds. Jeremiah Gardner, 308-641-3697 or visit The High Plains Riot on Facebook.
AUG. 17
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
AUG. 18
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
AUG. 19
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 20
BRIDGEPORT — Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.
AUG. 21
GERING — Oregon Trail Wagon Train dinner, 4:30 p.m., doors open; 6 p.m., dinner, Legacy of the Plains. Tickets: Legacy of the Plains, 436-1989
AUG. 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
AUG. 25
SCOTTSBLUFF —BINGO, 1:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, Wesley Hall.
AUG. 26
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 26-28
HAY SPRINGS — Friendly Festival. Ice cream social, golf tournament, free swimming, parade, lawnmower races and more. Information: 308-638-7132.
AUG. 31
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
SEPT. 3-5
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com . Announcements; www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
SEPT. 3
POTTER — Potter Days. Information: www.facebook.com/potterdays14
SEPT. 2-5
CRAWFORD — Crawford Rock Swap, Crawford City Park.
SEPT. 3-5
RUSHVILLE — Rushville Fun Days. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Classic Car Cruise, Dairy Queen. Social hour, 5 p.m., cruise, 6 p.m. Information: Loren and Judy Hoatson, 308-641-4988.
SEPT. 9-11
BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Parade, class reunions and more. Announcements: www.facebook.com/ChimneyRockPioneerDays/
SEPT. 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/ .
Sept. 17-18
GERING — Harvest Festival, Legacy of the Plains
