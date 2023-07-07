Calendar items run as space is available and only include events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. In your submission, note the date, time, location and contact information.
JULY 8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 8
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 9
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 13
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 13-16
GERING – Oregon Trail Days, www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com
CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader’s Market, Parade and more. Details: furtradedays.com/
JULY 14
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 8 p.m. Legion Park.
JULY 15
GERING — Oregon Trail Day Luncheon, Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.
GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JULY 15, JULY 28
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 16, JULY 19
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 18, JULY 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 18
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Sandy Wounded Arrow, Ghost Dance, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
JULY 19-22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays
JULY 20
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 19-JULY 22
ALLIANCE – Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.
JULY 21
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
GERING – Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 21, JULY 30
CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 21 — 29
GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.
JULY 22-JULY 29
BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.
JULY 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 22-JULY 24
HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22
HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22, 29
CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 23
SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 23 — 29
SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.
JULY 27
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 27-AUG. 5
CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com
JULY 28
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.