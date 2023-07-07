Calendar items run as space is available and only include events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. In your submission, note the date, time, location and contact information.

JULY 8, JULY 22, JULY 23, JULY 26

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 8

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 8, JULY 12, JULY 14, JULY 26, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 9

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com

JULY 9, JULY 14, JULY 29, JULY 22, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 11, JULY 13, JULY 15, JULY 19, JULY 27

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 13

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 13-15, JULY 20-21, JULY 22

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 13-16

GERING – Oregon Trail Days, www.oregontraildays.com. Events kick off Thursday, July 13, 6:30 p.m., with the Kickoff Barbecue in downtown Gering and run through the weekend. Details: www.oregontraildays.com

CHADRON – Fur Trade Days. Carnival, Trader’s Market, Parade and more. Details: furtradedays.com/

JULY 14

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 8 p.m. Legion Park.

JULY 15

GERING — Oregon Trail Day Luncheon, Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.

MORRILL – Horse Creek Rendezvous.

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

GERING — Gering City Band performance, 7:30 p.m. Legion Park.

GERING – Performance, Sara Evans, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Doors open, 6 p.m.; Performance, 7 p.m. Information: www.outhousetickets.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

JULY 15, JULY 28

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 16, JULY 19

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 18, JULY 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 18

GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Sandy Wounded Arrow, Ghost Dance, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.

JULY 19-22

ALLIANCE – Heritage Days. Information: www.facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays

JULY 20

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 19-JULY 22

JULY 21

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

GERING – Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 21, JULY 30

CRAWFORD – Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 21 — 29

GORDON – Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.

JULY 22-JULY 29

BRIDGEPORT – Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.

JULY 22-23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 22-JULY 24

HARRISON – Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22

HARRISON – Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22, 29

CRAWFORD – Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF – Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 23 — 29

SIDNEY – Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.

JULY 27

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 27-AUG. 5

CHADRON – Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com

JULY 28

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.