Daily Calendar

SEPT. 9-11
BAYARD — Chimney Rock Pioneer Days. Parade, class reunions and more. Announcements: www.facebook.com/ChimneyRockPioneerDays/
SEPT. 9
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
GERING — Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Senator Carol Blood, town hall, Gering Civic Center, 1050 M St., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
SEPT. 10
ALLIANCE — Alliance Suicide Prevention Community Walk, Performing Arts Center, Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. walk begins at 8 a.m.
SCOTTSBLUFF — EAA Chapter 608 Western Nebraska Regional Airport Appreciation Days, 7 a.m. to 12 p.m., Food trucks, Young Eagles flights and more. Information: Ryan Robinson, 402-430-6718. Website: https://eaa608.org/ .
SCOTTSBLUFF — Teddy Bear Clinic, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Riverside Discovery Center.
SCOTTSBLUFF — A Retrospective of Judy Lindquist, West Nebraska Arts Center opening reception, 2-4 p.m.
GERING — NEXT Young Professionals Beer & Wine Fest, Oregon Trail Park Stadium, 1215 J St., 4-8 p.m. Tickets: advance, $35; at the door, $45.
SEPT. 10-11
GORDON — Gordon Willow Tree Festival, Winship Park. Information: www.visitsheridancounty.com/
SEPT. 11
SCOTTSBLUFF — Community Fishing Night, Nebraska Game and Parks, 4 to 6 p.m., Riverside Zoo Park Pond. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer.
SEPT. 13
ALLIANCE — Dobby’s Clean-up Day, 10 a.m.
SEPT. 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
SEPT. 16
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
Sept. 17-18
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Harvest Festival. Information: Legacy of the Plains website, http://legacyoftheplains.org, call 308-436-1989 or email info@legacyoftheplains.org. Announcements: www.facebook.com/LegacyOfThePlains
ALLIANCE — Dobby’s Fall Festival, dobbysfrontiertown.com/
SEPT. 17
SCOTTSBLUFF — United Way of Western Nebraska Duck Draw. Information: www.uwwn.org; Announcements:www.facebook.com/UnitedWayofWesternNebraska
GERING — Fiestas Patrias Hispanic heritage celebration, Oregon Trail Park Stadium. 3 — 7 p.m.
CRAWFORD — Veterans fishing Derby, Fort Robinson.
SEPT. 21
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
SEPT. 23
ALLIANCE — Autumn in Alliance at Central Park, 4 p.m.
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SEPT. 24
GERING — 2022 Platte Valley Companies Monument Marathon. Information: monumentmarathon.com
KIMBALL — Demolition Derby.
SEPT. 24-25
KIMBALL — Farmers’ Day. Announcements; www.facebook.com/KimballFarmersDay
SEPT. 25
Kimball Kamakazee Club Flyers R/C Airshow. starting 10 a.m. and continuing until late afternoon. Information: Rick Kirby, 308-235-3338, 308-235-5801 or email rdkirby@actcom.net.
SEPT. 27
TORRINGTON — Goshen County Historical Society guest speaker, 7 p.m. at Platte Valley Bank. Information: Dean Mc-Clain, 307-575-4925.
SEPT. 28
SCOTTSBLUFF — BING0, 7 p.m, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
SEPT. 30
GERING — BINGO, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SEPT 30 - OCT. 2
SIDNEY — 48th annual Oktoberfest, Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. Information: https://www.sidneyoktoberfest.com/
