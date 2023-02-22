FEB. 24

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

FEB. 25

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Polar Plunge, Riverside Park, South Beltline Highway West. Registration, 9:30 a.m., Plunge, 10:30 a.m., https://bit.ly/41506dr.

MORRILL — Chili Feed Fundraiser, 5 to 8 p.m., Morrill American Legion. Proceeds benefit the family of Brayden Branham, 8, who is fighting small blue cell sarcoma. Silent and live auction.

FEB. 24-25

CHADRON —"Working," theater performance, Chadron State College, Memorial Hall's Black Box Theatre, 7 p.m., except Feb. 19 performance at 2 p.m. Information: theatretix@csc.edu.

FEB. 24-26

SCOTTSBLUFF — "The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show” performance, Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets and showtimes: Kelley Bean Box Office, 308-635-5193.

FEB. 27

SCOTTSBLUFF — Panhandle Festival Choral Clinic, concert, 6 p.m., Scottsbluff High School Auditorium. Concert will move to 7 p.m. if Scottsbluff hosts district basketball. Admission: $5.

FEB. 28

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

MARCH 1

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

MARCH 3

GERING — Trivia, Taps & Treasures, Scotts Bluff County Soroptimist fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Cost: $40 per table, $30 general admission. Information: scottsbluffsoroptimist@gmail.com.

SIDNEY — Pheasants Forever High Plains 33rd annual Banquet, social hour, 5:30 p.m.; buffet, 6:30 p.m., Cheyenne County Fairgrounds. Tickets available in advance or at the door.

SIDNEY — The High Plains Arts Council performance, Brad Fitch, known as Cowboy Brad, and the TropiCowboy band, 7 p.m., Sidney High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $13, adults; $7, seniors; $5, students. Tickets available at the door.

MARCH 4

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bikers in Dresses, prom charity event, 2 to 6 p.m., Uptown Scottsbluff. Information: Rockabilly Misfits Facebook or email rockabillymisfits21@gmail.com

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West fundraiser, Broadway in the Bluffs, 7 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC. Tickets: $25, adults; $20, students; $50, families. Information: Theatre West Box Office, 308-635-6193 or 308-635-6794.

MARCH 8

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

MARCH 10

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

GERING — Bandana Benefit, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Event includes live and silent auctions. Tickets or information: Legacy of the Plains, 308-436-1989 or legacyoftheplains.org.

MARCH 11

SIDNEY — Shamrock and Roll Walk/5K, Cheyenne County Community Center. Register GetMeRegistered.com/ShamrockRoll5kRun.

MARCH 15

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Danu, 7:30 p.m., Midwest Theater. Tickets and information: midwesttheater.com or call 308-632-4311.

MARCH 17

GERING — Hoops 4 Heroes, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Leadership Scotts Bluff XXXIII fundraiser benefits Kyles Day Foundation. Cost: $30 per ticket; $25 per team for cornhole tournament. Tickets: Riverstone Bank and Allo Communications.

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

MARCH 18

CHADRON — CSC Outstanding Music Students Honor Recital, 3 p.m., Sandoz Center Chicoine Atrium, Chadron State College.

MARCH 19

SCOTTSBLUFF — Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus All You Can Eat Breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. Cost: Adults, $9; children, 12 and under, $4.50.

MARCH 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Family Nature Club, Nature Exploration, 10 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Riverside Discovery Center. Free admission to the zoo.

MARCH 24

SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Trauma Symposium, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Regional West Medical Center Educational Center. Advanced registration required. Information: www.RWHS.org/TraumaSymposium.

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff MOPS Family Fun Night Fundraiser, 5-7:30 p.., Monument Bible Church. Information: https://bit.ly/3XRq9lnGERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.