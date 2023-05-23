MAY 24
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123
LUSK — Speaker, Historian Randy Kane, historical events from Dawes and Sioux Counties, 6 p.m., Niobrara County Library, 425 S. Main St. Bus tour to follow on June 17.
SCOTTSBLUFF — Nebraska Nerd Trivia Night, hosted by Nebraska Game & Parks Commission, 7 p.m., Flyover Brewing Company.
MAY 25-MAY 30
CRAWFORD — Fort Robinson Riding Trip. Information: https://bit.ly/44ioNVr
MAY 26
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
MAY 26-29
People are also reading…
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Spring Rendezvous. Information: Leroy Eichthaler, 308-279-0574 or Nancy Eichthaler, 308-279-0659.
MAY 27
BRIDGEPORT — EMS Week BBQ & Open House, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Morrill County ALS, 1320 S Street.
MAY 28
CRAWFORD — Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
MAY 30
CRAWFORD — Performance, "Leader of the Pack, 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com
MAY 31
GERING — Summer Reading Kick-off, 3-5 p.m., Legion Park/
TORRINGTON — Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds. Information: fb.me/e/QSup6DOj
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 1 - JUNE 4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Days, various locations. Key activities, Sat. June 3, from 7:30 a.m. - midnight, including parade, 11 a.m. Details: www.facebook.com/campclarkedays.
JUNE 2-4
ALLIANCE — Route 385 Cruisers 22nd annual Thunder on the Prairie, Alliance Central Park.
CRAWFORD — High School Rodeo, 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Crawford Rodeo Grounds, W. Main St.
JUNE 1, JUNE 3, JUNE 8-JUNE 9, JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, "The Marvelous Wonderettes," 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JUNE 3
TORRINGTON — Trailblazer Cup, 7 a.m., Goshen County Disc Golf, EWC. Information: fb.me/e/4krwbtmBg
JUNE 3
HGERING — National Trails Day Guided Hike, 9 a.m., Scotts Bluff National Monument.ARRISBURG — Banner County Historical Day. Events start with 7 a.m. Pancake Feed; Parade at 10;30 a.m., entertainment and more. Information: Kurt Baker, Historical Society President, 1-308-230-0279.
GERING — United Way Color Dash, 8 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: uwwn.org/colordash.
HARRISON — Agate Fossil Beds Anniversary, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
CRAWFORD — Crawford Mud Truck Racing, 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Crawford City Park. Cost: $10, adults; kids, 6-12, $5.
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
JUNE 3 - 4
SCOTTSBLUFF — The Monument Iris Society annual Iris Show & Sale, Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, 12 to 3 p.m., University of Nebraska Panhandle Research & Extension Center.
BAYARD — Faith Theater, 5:30 p.m., near the Chimney Rock Pioneer Cemetery. Information: Jerry Fegler, 408-631-3770
JUNE 7
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 7-8
GERING — Union Pacific Big Boy Tour Stop, Union Pacific Park, 2005 Seventh St., June 7, 4:30 p.m.; departs June 8, 9 a.m.
JUNE 9
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 10
SCOTTSBLUFF — Western Nebraska Community College Cougar Golf Classic, 8 a.m Cost: $75 per golfer. Register online: bit.ly/3zVugDt. Proceeds benefit WNCC athletic scholarship fund.
JUNE 14
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 14
TORRINGTON — Torrington Junior Rodeo, 6 p.m., Goshen County Fairgrounds.
JUNE 16
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JUNE 21
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bingo, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.
JUNE 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Robidoux Rendezvous downtown gathering, performance, Strange Americans, 6:30 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
JUNE 24
GERING - Robidoux Rendezvous, start times beginning at 7 a.m., Five Rocks Amphitheater. www.robidouxrendezvous.com/
Calendar items run as space is available and only include events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. In your submission, note the date, time, location and contact information.