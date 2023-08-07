Ongoing – 12
KIMBALL — Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.
Ongoing — 13
HEMINGFORD — Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.
AUG. 9
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 9-12
GERING — Old West Balloon Fest. Opening night glow, mass ascensions and more. Visit theoldwestballoonfest.com for details.
AUG. 10, AUG. 12
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 11
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 11 – 13
CHAPPELL — Deuel County Ag Society Fair.
AUG. 12
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 13
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 13
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 17
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
AUG. 18
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 19
BRIDGEPORT — 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church’s Facebook page.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.
AUG. 22
GERING — Legacy of the Plains Speaker Series, Justin Cawiezel, Scottsbluff National Monument, 6 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Information: info@legacyoftheplains.org or call 308-436-1989.
AUG. 25-AUG. 27
HAY SPRINGS — Hay Springs Friendly Festival. Theme: Neon Festival
AUG. 25
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
SEPT. 2
SCOTTS BLUFF COUNTY — High Plains Riot. Details: bit.ly/3on3r9e
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
SEPT 2-3
GERING — Horizon Music Fest, Five Rocks Amphitheater. Information: www.facebook.com/h2hmusicfest.SEPT. 2-4
BRIDGEPORT — Camp Clarke Raiders Fall Rendezvous Labor Day. Information: 308-262-1080 or info@campclarkeraiders.com. Announcements: www.facebook.com/CampClarkeRaidersBlackPowderClub/
POTTER — Potter Days.