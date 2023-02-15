Feb. 16

Gering — Wildcat Hills Homeschool program, "EnvironArt on Waterfowl," 10 a.m., Wildcat Hills Nature Center. Information: Wildcat Hills Nature Center, 308-436-3777.

FEB. 15

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

FEB. 16-17, FEB. 19, FEB. 24-25

CHADRON —"Working," theater performance, Chadron State College, Memorial Hall's Black Box Theatre, 7 p.m., except Feb. 19 performance at 2 p.m. Information: theatretix@csc.edu.

FEB. 17

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

FEB. 19

SCOTTSBLUFF — Our Lady of Guadalupe Knights of Columbus All You Can Eat Breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Guadalupe Center, 1200 E. Ninth St. Cost: Adults, $9; children, 12 and under, $4.50.

FEB. 21

CHADRON —Chadron State College Galaxy Series, Bindletiff Family Cirkus, 7 p.m., Memorial Hall Auditorium. Tickets: $8, adults; $6, children and seniors. Information: www.csc.edu/conferencing/galaxy-series/.

FEB. 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — BINGO, Scottsbluff Elks Lodge, 1614 First Ave. Doors open, 6 p.m. Information: Steve Thomlison, 308-436-7123.

FEB. 24

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

FEB. 24-26

SCOTTSBLUFF — "The Edgar Allan Poe Afterlife Radio Show performance, Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC Platte Valley Companies Performing Arts Center. Tickets and showtimes: Kelley Bean Box Office, 308-635-5193.

MARCH 3

SIDNEY — The High Plains Arts Council performance, Brad Fitch, known as Cowboy Brad, and the TropiCowboy band, 7 p.m., Sidney High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets: $13, adults; $7, seniors; $5, students. Tickets available at the door.

GERING — Trivia, Taps & Treasures, Scotts Bluff County Soroptimist fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. Cost: $40 per table, $30 general admission. Information: scottsbluffsoroptimist@gmail.com.

MARCH 4

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bikers in Dresses, prom charity event, 2 to 6 p.m., Uptown Scottsbluff. Information: Rockabilly Misfits Facebook or email rockabillymisfits21@gmail.com

SCOTTSBLUFF — Theatre West fundraiser, Broadway in the Bluffs, 7 p.m., Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC. Tickets: $25, adults; $20, students; $50, families. Information: Theatre West Box Office, 308-635-6193 or 308-635-6794.

MARCH 10

GERING — Bandana Benefit, 5 p.m.; dinner, 6:30 p.m., Legacy of the Plains. Event includes live and silent auctions. Tickets or information: Legacy of the Plains, 308-436-1989 or legacyoftheplains.org.

MARCH 17

GERING — Hoops 4 Heroes, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m., Gering Civic Center. Leadership Scotts Bluff XXXIII fundraiser benefits Kyles Day Foundation. Cost: $30 per ticket; $25 per team for cornhole tournament. Tickets: Riverstone Bank and Allo Communications.