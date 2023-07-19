Calendar items run as space is available and only include events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. You can also drop items at our dropbox at the Star-Herald office.

JULY 20

SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

JULY 21-22

ALLIANCE — Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.

JULY 20-21, JULY 22

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 21

CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

GERING – Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

JULY 21, JULY 30

CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 21 — 29

GORDON — Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.

JULY 22

HARRISON —Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22, 23, and 26

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 22, JULY 29

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 22-JULY 29

BRIDGEPORT— Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.

JULY 22-23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 22-JULY 24

HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.

JULY 22, 29

CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 23

SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.

JULY 23 — 29

SIDNEY — Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.

JULY 26, JULY 28

CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 27

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 27-AUG. 5

CHADRON — Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com

JULY 28

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 28-AUG. 6

HARRISON — Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.

JULY 29

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

JULY 29 – AUG. 5

MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, concert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.

AUG. 1

SCOTTSBLUFF — National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.

AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 2-Aug. 6

LEWELLEN — Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.

AUG. 2, AUG. 9

CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 3

SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.

AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 4

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

AUG. 5

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.

AUG. 6, AUG. 11

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 6 – 12

KIMBALL — – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.

AUG. 6 — 13

HEMINGFORD — Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.

AUG. 9

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 10, AUG. 12

CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 11 – 13

CHAPPELL — Deuel County Ag Society Fair.

AUG. 11

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

AUG. 12

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 13

CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.

AUG. 17

CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.

AUG. 18

GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.

AUG. 19

BRIDGEPORT — 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church’s Facebook page.

BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.