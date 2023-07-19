Calendar items run as space is available and only include events that are open to the general public. Visit starherald.com/events to submit your event online or email us at news@starherald.com. You can also drop items at our dropbox at the Star-Herald office.
JULY 20
SCOTTSBLUFF – Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
JULY 21-22
ALLIANCE — Heritage Days, downtown Alliance. Information: facebook.com/AllianceHeritageDays.
JULY 20-21, JULY 22
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Guys and Dolls In Concert” 7:30-9 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 21
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
GERING – Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
JULY 21, JULY 30
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 21 — 29
GORDON — Sheridan County Fair & Rodeo, East of Gordon on Third street. Details: www.sheridancountyfairandrodeo.com.
JULY 22
HARRISON —Speaker series, Miocene mammal fossils and other topics, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22, 23, and 26
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 22, JULY 29
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 22-JULY 29
BRIDGEPORT— Morrill County Fair. Information: morrillcountyfair.com.
JULY 22-23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 2 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater, WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 22-JULY 24
HARRISON — Cultural demonstration, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Agate Fossil Beds National Monument.
JULY 22, 29
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 23
SCOTTSBLUFF — Performance, Theatre West Summer Repertory, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” 5 p.m., the Judy Chaloupka Theater at WNCC, 1601 E. 27th St. Tickets and info: www.twneb.com and Kelley Bean Box Office, WNCC, 308-635-6193.
JULY 23 — 29
SIDNEY — Cheyenne County Fair & Rodeo Information: cheyennecountyfair.com.
JULY 26, JULY 28
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 27
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 27-AUG. 5
CHADRON — Dawes County Fair. Details: www.dawescountyfair.com
JULY 28
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 28-AUG. 6
HARRISON — Sioux County Fair, Sioux County Fairgrounds. Details: https://discovernwnebraska.com/sioux-county-fair.
JULY 29
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
JULY 29 – AUG. 5
MITCHELL — Scotts Bluff County Fair. Roughstock, truck and tractor pull, concert featuring Uncle Kracker and more. Information: Scotts Bluff County Fair, 308-632-1828, or www.scottsbluffcountyfairgrounds.com.
AUG. 1
SCOTTSBLUFF — National Night Out, downtown Scottsbluff.
AUG. 2, AUG. 4, AUG. 11
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 2-Aug. 6
LEWELLEN — Garden County Fair. Details: www.visitgardencounty.com.
AUG. 2, AUG. 9
CRAWFORD — Performance, “You’re a good man, Charlie Brown,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 3
SCOTTSBLUFF — Bands on Broadway, 6-9 p.m., 18th Street Plaza.
AUG. 3, AUG. 5, AUG. 8, AUG. 13
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 4
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 5
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 10 a.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
SCOTTSBLUFF — High Plains Auto Club Cruise Night, Dairy Queen, 5-6 p.m. Cruise begins at 6 p.m. sharp. All car enthusiasts welcome. Information: High Plains Auto Club, www.highplainsautoclub.com Ellen Ramig, 308-631-0811 or email ramig123@spectrum.net.
AUG. 6, AUG. 11
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Clue,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 6 – 12
KIMBALL — – Kimball/Banner County Fair, Kimball County Fairgrounds, one block south of Highway 30 on High School Street and Sixth Street.
AUG. 6 — 13
HEMINGFORD — Box Butte County Fair, Box Butte County Fairgrounds, Hemingford.
AUG. 9
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 10, AUG. 12
CRAWFORD — Performance, “The Spitfire Grill,” 8 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 11 – 13
CHAPPELL — Deuel County Ag Society Fair.
AUG. 11
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 12
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 13
CRAWFORD — Performance, “Leader of the Pack, 2 p.m., Post Playhouse, Fort Robinson. Tickets: postplayhouse.com.
AUG. 17
CHADRON — Bands on Bordeaux, free summer concert series, 6 to 9 p.m., Railroad Park.
AUG. 18
GERING — Bingo, 7 p.m., VFW Post #1681. Doors open, 4 p.m. Information: Tom Arends, commander, 308-631-1198.
AUG. 19
BRIDGEPORT — 97th annual Greek Festival, Prairie Winds Community Center. Information: www.assumption.ne.goarch.org/ or visit the church’s Facebook page.
BUSHNELL — Bushnell Days.