From staff reports

Nebraska Extension and Central States Center for Agricultural Safety and Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, College of Public Health, have announced dates for the annual tractor safety training courses scheduled at sites across Nebraska in early June.

Students will complete the first day of the course by attending online training through the eXtension Foundation Campus website. The required driving test will be offered on June 1 in Gering and June 5 in Gordon.

Federal law prohibits children under 16 years of age from using certain equipment on a farm unless their parents or legal guardians own the farm. However, certification received through the course grants an exemption to the law allowing 14- and 15-year-olds to drive a tractor and to do field work with certain mechanized equipment.

Teens who work on farms or others who are interested in learning about safe farming practices are encouraged to register for the certification course. Students under age 14 are not eligible for certification. Children under 14 years of age must be accompanied by an adult.

The online course will cover the required elements of the National Safe Tractor and Machinery Operation Program. Once registered, students will be sent instructions, materials, course paperwork and a link to the online course.

The onsite driving training and exam will include a driving test, equipment operation and ATV safety lessons. Students must demonstrate competence in hitching and unhitching equipment and driving a tractor and trailer through a standardized course.

The course costs $35 and includes educational materials, the online learning link, and supplies. Payment will be made at the time of the driving exam. Only checks and cash can be accepted. To register, go to go.unl.edu/2023tractorsafety