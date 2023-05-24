May 13, 1928–May 22, 2023
David L. Keim, 95, longtime resident of Bridgeport and recently of Scottsbluff, died Monday, May 22, 2023.
His funeral service will be Saturday, May 27 at 10 a.m., at the Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport. Burial will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery with military honors provided by the Nebraska Army National Guard and Sons of the American Legion, Bridgeport. Visitation will be Friday from 5-7 p.m., at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's edition.