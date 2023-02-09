GERING - It was a battle Thursday night between the Gering and McCook boys and girls basketball teams where both teams used big halves to capture wins.

The Gering boys rallied from a seven-point halftime deficit and outscored McCook 27-13 in the third quarter. The Bulldogs held the Bison to just one field goal in the fourth quarter in 63-46 win.

The Gering girls allowed McCook just seven points in the first half of a 49-47 win.

Gering girls coach Steve Land said defense was the key.

“We came out and had a lot of great energy on defense and held them to two points the whole first quarter,” Land said. “They had seven or eight points at halftime and I knew they were going to get hot. We flew around and had hands in their face and didn’t give them very many good looks the first half.

"On film they had two or three girls that flat out could shoot the ball," Land said. "I think they got a little hotter the second half and we tried to switch some things out defensively. They made a run in the third quarter which we knew they were going to do. Then Nevaeh Hrasky stepped up and hit some big-time shots for us today.”

Land added that Gering’s transition offense was huge as well.

“I think our fast break was in pretty fine form for us today in getting the ball up and down the floor,” he said. “I think we scored half our points in transition and then we made enough free throws down the stretch to secure the win.”

“I thought we rebounded the ball really well and we were able to get some outlet passes and get some fast-break points,” Land said. “I think that was where we separated by 11 or 12 points at that point. I thought we could have had a bigger lead at halftime but we missed a few pretty easy shots and a couple lay-ups. But I was pleased with our energy and effort tonight and we need the same thing tomorrow.”

Gering went on an 11-7 run to open the second half and push its lead to 29-15. McCook scored nine straight to cut the deficit to 29-23, but Hrasky hit a bucket to stop the scoring run as Gering led 31-24 after three.

The fourth period saw Gering hold a 10-point lead at 37-27 on a Hrasky bucket. Hrasky stayed hot as she had another eight points including two treys for a 47-39 lead.

McCook came back to cut the lead to 48-44 on a 3-pointer by Shawna Wilkinson with 40 seconds to play. Nickie Todd buried one of two free throws for a five-point lead.

McCook made it a two-point game as Brooklyn Gillen nailed a trey at the buzzer.

Hrasky led the Bulldogs with 23 points followed by Pszanka with nine and Nickie Todd with seven.

Boys game

Gering 63, McCook 46: It was a tail of two halves. Gering boy’s coach Rick Winkler said the defensive intensity from the first and second halves was key.

“I thought the first half we started off a little slow,” Winkler said. “Some shots didn’t drop for us and their number 11 really did what I thought he would do. We left him open and he hit some big shots and they took a lead on us.”

Winkler had words of encouragement at the break. .

“I told them being down seven on our home floor is not that big of a deal,” Winkler said. “We just need to hit shots and we need to know where he (No. 11) is at all the time and make them work on defense. Max really started to take over and hit some shots and once he did everyone else did. It just goes from there.

“I think our defense stepped up. We kind of tweaked a few things defensively at halftime that worked a little bit better,” Winkler said. “We just knew where 11 was most of the time and that is one of their main shooters. We just played a really good complete game.”

.

Gering outscored McCook 27-13 in the third quarter. Uriah Ybarra put the Bulldogs on top to stay with 3:28 to play in the third on an old-fashioned three-point play. That ignited the Bulldogs as they closed out the half on a 17-5 run to lead 50-43 after three quarters.

The fourth quarter was a huge defensive effort by the Bulldogs as Gering opened with 10 straight points to lead 60-43.

McCook didn’t make their first points until five minutes into the quarter as Beau Bieker made one of two free throws. Gering held McCook without a field goal until with a minute to play when Lucas Gomez-Wilson hit a shot for the final points of the game.

Greeley led the Bulldogs with 28 points. Greeley was 10-of-12 from the charity stripe. Ybarra also chipped in 17 points while Howard had seven points.

Both Gering teams will be in action on Friday at home. The Bulldog boys will face Leyton at 5 p.m. followed by the Gering girls taking on North Platte at 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Game

McCook 2 5 17 23 – 47

Gering 5 13 13 18 – 49

McCook (47)

Kennedy Walter 3, Brooklyn Gillen 17, Tori Honn 4, Paige Bortner 5, Joy Rippen 5, Shawna Wilkinson 13.

Gering (49):

Makenzie Todd 6, Nevaeh Hrasky 23, Savanna Baird 2, Jenna Davis 2, Carliegh Pszanka 9, Nickie Todd 7.

Boy’s

McCook (46):

Keegan Johnson 8, Bryson Gullion 1, Adam Dugger 4, Mitchel Cole 2, Evan Humphrey 21, Lucas Gomez-Wilson 2, Jacob Gomez-Wilson 4, Beau Bieker 2, Brett Fraker 2.

Gering (63)

Max Greeley 28, Jacob Van Anne 3, Uriah Ybarra 18, Jack Maser 4, Jackson Howard 7, Kaden Bohnsack 3.