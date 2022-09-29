Disability groups to host disaster preparedness workshop

The Panhandle will be experiencing a workshop that has never happened in this area before. Oct. 6 is the date for the Disability Disaster Preparedness Workshop. This free workshop is for any and all persons with disabilities and their caregivers.

It is very important for everyone to have an emergency kit in their home in case of a disaster or emergency. However, it is even more important for those with disabilities. There are specific things each disability group should include in those emergency kits to address their special needs.

In this workshop you will learn how to put an emergency kit together and what to include based on your specific disability. Each attendee will be given items to begin putting together their kit.

We will also have Region 22 Emergency Management there to discuss what to do in case of a natural disaster or other emergency. Representatives from law enforcement and the fire department will be on hand to answer any questions attendees may have.

The workshop is FREE and a box lunch will be provided to those who pre-register before Oct. 3. To get pre-registered you can call Susan Whitaker at 308-633-3751 or email susan.whitaker@nebraska.gov.

This workshop is being presented by the Nebraska Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing, Vocational Rehabilitation, the Commission for the Blind and Visually Impaired, Independence Rising, Region 22 Emergency Management and the Panhandle Public Health Department.

Thanks to our sponsors Platte Valley Bank, Riverstone Bank, US Bank, Walmart, & Healthy Blue.