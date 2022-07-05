Dispatching plan pitched to commissioners

The Scotts Bluff County Board of Commissioners listened to a plan which would see their dispatch center providing service to a neighboring county.

Tyler Rexus, the county’s 911 coordinator, updated the board on a plan for his dispatch center to cooperate with Box Butte County authorities.

He said the county had approached his office a few months ago about the possibility of providing service for the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Office and the Hemingford Fire Department.

“The technical feasibility of this was explored and it was determined it is possible with the technology we have now,” Rexus said.

He met with Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry and Box Butte County Commissioner Steve Burke to hammer out the details on June 27. He then worked with officials to determine an initial quote of $10,500 per month, or $126,000 per year, for Scotts Bluff County’s services.

Box Butte County would also pay for all technical and equipment costs relating to the endeavor.

Rexus told the board he wanted to use the money to hire a full-time dispatcher to help service Box Butte and Scotts Bluff counties. He added that one additional worker should be enough to fulfill his office’s needs.

The Scotts Bluff County dispatcher’s office had experienced staff shortages, Rexus said, due to COVID infections or hospital stays.

“The concept I like, I just want to be sure (about) the overall cost of things,” Commissioner Mark Harris told Rexus. Harris led Tuesday’s meeting because board chairman Ken Meyer was unable to attend.

Harris said he thought Scotts Bluff County residents shouldn’t have to subsidize dispatch services in another county.

When the Scotts Bluff County dispatchers move to new equipment, communicating with Box Butte County services will become easier, Rexus said.

“Their infrastructure is older. However, the consoles that their dispatchers have worked on are actually what we’re going to.”

A best-case scenario would see the partnership begin in earnest in around six weeks, Rexus said. That’s the soonest dispatching for Box Butte County could begin.

Harris said the board is interested in cooperating with Box Butte County but will be looking for additional information about it in the future before making any decisions.

This was just one discussion topic at Tuesday’s meeting. The commissioners began their meeting by listening to a 2021 fiscal audit by Kevin Sylvester of Dana Cole and Company. Rexus then presented information about the potential partnership with Box Butte County.

Afterwards, the board would unanimously approve appointing Kenneth Eckland to the Scotts Bluff County Veterans Service Committee after Sheriff Mark Overman provided his recommendation.

The board also took action on a proposed decision to have Paul Essman of the Lincoln-based Capital City Concepts conduct a complete wage and benefit review for county employees.

Management accountant Lisa Rien said Essman would not be traveling to the county, but would simply provide his report electronically or discuss it over a livestream. Essman’s cost to complete it, she said, would be $28,000. Commissioner Harris said the quote would be larger than in other jobs Essman took on because of the additional work he’d be doing.

The commissioners unanimously approved of Essman completing the review.

