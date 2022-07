Downtown window decorating contest to welcome Old West Balloon Fest and U.S. National Balloon Championship

The Old West Balloon Fest Committee, the Scotts Bluff Area Visitors Bureau and the Gering Visitors Bureau announce the fourth annual “Downtown Window Decorating Contest” to commemorate Old West Balloon Fest 2022.

August 2022 will be the final year Scotts Bluff County hosts the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship and would love to rally our businesses in this county-wide window decorating contest to welcome pilots from all over the country.

Participation in the contest is completely free; with a broad-based theme of hot air balloons and ballooning. Simply pick your favorite hot air ballooning motif and tailor the window display as a tribute to your business and the 2022 Old West Balloon Fest events. There will be three juried categories: 1. Best “Hot Air Balloon Thematic”, 2. Best “Host Community Themed” (representing the host cities of Gering, Scottsbluff, Mitchell, Morrill or Terrytown) and 3. Best “Creative” display. Windows may be decorated anytime between now and the start of Old West Balloon Fest 2020.

All businesses participating in the window decorating contest are asked to:

Register their participation (and to insure a complete list for judging) by sending an email to: bleisy@scottsbluffcounty.org stating name of your business and business address

Have your window decorating completed by Monday evening, Aug. 1.

The jury committee will view and judge the window displays on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Winners will be notified; and contest results announced to media outlets Monday, Aug. 8, on the first day of Old West Balloon Fest 2022.

Ribbons will be awarded to winners in all three (categories).

The Gering Merchants Association, Scottsbluff Downtown Business District and the Mitchell and Morrill Business Districts are asked to lead the way with their members to encourage participation in the window decorating competition to welcome pilots, crews, visitors and hot air balloon enthusiasts visiting our communities Aug. 8-13 for Old West Balloon Fest 2022.