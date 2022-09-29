Drawdown will affect boating access at three SRAs

A planned drawdown of Lake Ogallala for infrastructure maintenance will affect boating access at three Nebraska state recreation areas this fall.

Lake Ogallala, Sutherland Reservoir and Lake Maloney SRAs will have limited access. It began with the Sept. 26 lowering of Lake Ogallala as part of a scheduled maintenance project on the Keystone Diversion Dam by the Nebraska Public Power District.

Boat docks at Lake Ogallala are being removed in anticipation of the drawdown. Docks at Sutherland and Maloney will be adjusted, as needed.

NPPD coordinated the timing of the project with Nebraska Game and Parks Commission so it would occur during a time of anticipated low water and lower recreational use. NPPD owns the three properties for irrigation and power production but has an agreement with Nebraska Game and Parks to manage them for recreation.

Read details of the project at nppd.com/newsroom/press-releases.

Visit Outdoornebraska.gov/parks to find camping sites in Nebraska state park areas.