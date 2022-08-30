Eagles to open season in Texas Thursday night

The Chadron State College football team is expected to have its hands full when it takes on highly-regarded Angelo State in the season-opener for both teams in San Angelo, Texas, on Thursday night, but the Eagles’ coaches believe their team will be competitive again this fall. Kickoff will be at 6 p.m. (MDT).

The Eagles finished 6-5 last year while Angelo State was 11-3 after going 2-1 in Division II playoff games. The Rams’ season finally ended when Colorado Mines beat them 34-26 in the quarterfinals. Angelo State and Mines will meet again on Saturday, Sept. 10 in Golden.

Chadron State led 24-7 at halftime of last year’s game at Elliott Field, but was outscored 21-0 in the second half and lost 29-24 to the Rams. The game had some unusual developments. The Eagles blocked four Angelo State field goal attempts and two punts, but could not score after getting a first and goal at the Angelo State one yard-line late in the game.

The Rams return most of last year’s offense, which averaged 444 yards a game, but has had to replace a bulk of their top defenders. They were voted the Lone State Conference’s pre-season favorite and are ranked eighth nationally in the D2football.com poll.

About half of Chadron State’s offensive starters from a year ago had to be replaced after they stretched their eligibility to the limit. Among the missing are quarterback Dalton Holst, linemen Justin Calderon, Jake Norris and Austin Rapp and receivers Chad Mikelson and Cole Thurness.

Defensively, the Eagles have two new linebackers after standouts Noah Kerchal and Travis Wilson graduated. Also missing is end Brandon Hopkins, but most of the other leaders at the end of the season have returned.

Offensive Coordinator Micah Smith said transfer Heath Beemiller will start at quarterback. He was a high school standout at that position, went to Northern Arizona in Flagstaff, where he began his career at safety, sat out the 2020 COVID season with his teammates, saw some action at quarterback the next spring and was listed as a receiver last year before breaking his collarbone.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Beemiller still wanted to play quarterback, decided to transfer, and arrived at CSC in January. Chadron State thinks its fortunate he chose the Eagles. He’s shown in practice that he can both run and throw the ball.

Smith noted that sophomore Mason Hamilton, Holst’s backup last season, also has practiced well and will probably see some action win or lose at San Angelo.

Smith said he expects to use at least three ball carriers. They include Jeydon Cox, the scatback-type who averaged 5.9 yards and scored nine touchdowns a year ago; Dorian Collier, a bigger back who averaged 5.7 yards as a true freshman last fall; and Jalen Starks, a 245-pound specimen who averaged 5.6 yards and scored seven of the team’s 10 rushing touchdowns during the abbreviated 2020 season. Starks was not in school last year, but has returned.

Mikelson and Thurness left huge shoes to fill. Both were big and tough. They combined for 87 receptions for 1,135 yards and 14 touchdowns last fall. But Smith says the replacements have excellent speed and have caught the ball well during preseason. Head coach Jay Long, who specializes in tutoring the offensive line, is glad to have veterans Juan Estrada-Sanchez and Michael DeCamillis returning. He says both are all-conference caliber.

Seniors Emmit Rosentrater and Aksel Turk also will start after sticking with the program for six years now. Redshirt freshman Vincent Mosley, the other probable starter up front, appears to be a standout in the making.

Defensively, coordinator Clint Sasse has been excited about the depth he has discovered this fall. He said the Eagles will probably rotate often in the line, where seniors Tayven Bray and Kobe Whipple are the most experienced. The linebacker position features Joey Geil, who led the team in tackles every game the second half of last season. Nebraska-Kearney transfer Heamasi Latu is a special addition, the coaches note.

Six-year veterans Bobby Peele and Alliance product Brendan Brehmer provide excellent talent and leadership in the secondary. Despite missing last fall and spring because of injuries, Dax Yeradi, appears to be a rising star at safety, CSC coaches believe.

The kicking game is expected to be a major plus. Alabama native Gunnar Jones, who transferred to CSC last fall and was the team’s leading scorer with 75 points made up of 11 field goals and all 42 extra points that he attempted, has booted several field goals from at least midfield this preseason.

No doubt about it, Angelo State will be rugged. The Rams return some studs. They include Nathan Omayebu, the Lone Star Conference’s Back of the Year in 2021, when he rushed for 1,085 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s 5-11, 240 pounds.

Also returning are LSC Offensive Lineman of the Year Willis Patrick (6-4, 347) and other first-team honorees Jacob Neal (6-5, 300) at guard, Dagen Dunham (6-4, 235) at tight end and Daron Allman (6-1, 211) at linebacker.

Quarterback Zach Bronkhorst (6-3, 208) was second-team all-conference last fall after completing 189 of 336 passes for 2,498 yards and 19 TDs. He threw just six interceptions. But all-league choice Kellen Pachot, who caught passes of 53 and 43 yards for the Rams’ final touchdowns against CSC last fall, has graduated.

Angelo State Coach Jeff Girsch said making another playoff run and improving on last year will be difficult, but said if his players execute the game plan and stay healthy, his team will be salty again.