TORRINGTON — Eastern Wyoming College recently announced the honor rolls for the Fall 2022 semester. There were 147 students receiving recognition for achieving high scholastic grades.
The President’s Honor Roll recognizes students who are full time (12 or more credit hours) and achieve a 4.0 grade point average. To qualify for the Dean’s Honor Roll, students must also be full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5, but less than 4.0.
Panhandle and eastern Wyoming students earning honors were:
President’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Jordan Barth, Reece Cook, Jenna Kaufman, Carly Keller, John Lessard, Jenny Marsden, Megan Martinez, Katrina Moss, Gavin Mowery, Beau Murphy, Daniel Murphy, Karissa Rayhill, Rave Rising, Reece Robertson, McKenzie Schwartzkopf, Emma Short, Payten Sorensen, Casandra Spurgin, Bobbi Steinfeldt
People are also reading…
Lusk: Aravis Johnson, Hannah Kerkes
Lyman: McKinzie Rasmussen
Veteran: Jadyn Hall
Wheatland: Elle Harms, Curtis Nickle,
Alliance: Cord McBride
Bayard: Lorren Henkel
Chadron: Trace White
Crawford: Kaylee Hughes
Dalton: Ashton Van Anne
Hemingford: Alysen Turek
Mitchell: Wendy Stookey
Scottsbluff: Shae Blanke
Dean’s Honor Roll
Torrington: Alejandro Chavarria, Weston Cronk, Sidney Eaton, Ryder Hackbarth, Madison Heilbrun, Hunter Howe, Emma Johnson, Tyler Juma, Danielle Krueger, Jayce Munoz, Alexa Osmotherly, Chelsea Prall, Aidyn Saucedo, Tyler Tinney, Alexandria Wells, Avery West, Liberty Zavorka
Albin: Monserrat Serrano Gonzalez
Burns: Shelby Long, Alexia Mahaffy
Ft. Laramie: Karen Schardt
Guernsey: Jasmine Castellaw, Tylinn Cooper, Sarah Hillers
Lingle: Colton Jensen, Kaylie Rafferty
Lusk: Abigail Mushitz
Wheatland: Joseph Clamp, Roberta Cordingly, Madison Tretter
Alliance: Shelby Carr
Gering: Nicole Brown, Cailin Demeranville
Hemingford: Hayden Blumanthal, Destiny Hanson
Kimball: McKynna Deeds
Lyman: Halle Fegler
Mitchell: Justin Chasek
Morrill: William Howell, Jackson Margheim, Elizabeth Schaefer
Scottsbluff: Kristin Clause, Lindsey Steyer