Editorial cartoon: Bob Gorrell for Dec 12, 2022

Check out the updates from Louisville, where Nebraska and Oregon are gearing up for a Sweet 16 volleyball match in the NCAA Tournament.
Two people face charges after a Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputy reported finding drugs during a traffic stop Monday.
Celebrity chef Alton Brown posted a video on Twitter showing him pouring chili on a cinnamon roll, which he called "#LincolnNE style!" Nebraskans quickly corrected him.
A Gering native has been named the next executive director of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff. After two months of searching and interviews…
Democratic State Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said they will honor the former Nebraska senator's request.
Nearly four years after the disappearance of a Wyoming man during a visit to Gering, his family continues to wait for answers. Dec. 2 will mar…
“Folks with travel plans early next week really need to keep an eye on the weather forecast,” said Nathan Jurgensen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Platte.
Jim Pillen's administration will mark the third gubernatorial term in a row that the Nebraska Governor's Mansion in Lincoln will lack a full-time resident.
The driver of a vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene on U.S. 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Witnesses said the vehicle lost control on the icy roadway.
