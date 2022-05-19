EDITORIAL CARTOON: Joe Heller, May 20

Be the first to know
Few details have been released about a shooting that injured a 33-year-old woman Friday.
Panhandle Prep announced the rosters for the All-Star basketball game on Wednesday. Check out the names of those who will be playing on May 27 at Gering High School.
A woman suffered injuries Monday after a semi struck her vehicle in a crash at the intersection of M Street and Lockwood Oil Road in Gering.
The Broken Bow Police Department found Angie Miller dead at her house around 1:45 a.m. Friday, the State Patrol said. Her husband was found dead in a pasture a few hours later.
Gering senior Olivia Leypoldt was all smiles along with the rest of the 110 graduates of her graduation class of 2022.
The Clean Harbors waste disposal company is bringing a new type of incinerator to its Kimball facility. Officials plan to bring more than 100 …
A large wall of dust swept over parts of Nebraska Thursday, creating near-zero visibility on state highways.
Several areas of the state saw wind gusts of over 80 mph, leading to downed trees and power poles, overturned trucks and center pivots, and damage to structures, including the rodeo grounds in Burwell.
In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court on Monday, Thomas claimed a no-trespass order handed down to him from the district in September prevented him from experiencing his first grader's school year.
Alliance's Preston O'Gorman won the Trinity Award April 10, becoming the first recipient of the award from Western Nebraska.
