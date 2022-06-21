Editorial Cartoon: Paul Fell, June 23

Be the first to know
Authorities arrested a 31-year-old man on charges in a crash that claimed the lives of two people Tuesday afternoon near Angora.
Charles Dueker, 79, and his wife Linda Dueker, 78, both of Albuquerque, New Mexico, were killed in a crash near Angory Tuesday.
Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, died in a crash Saturday in Deuel County. Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, the driver of a semi that struck the vehicle Rodriguez was a passenger in has been jailed on charges in connection with the crash.
Firefighters with Scottsbluff and Gering departments battled a fire that destroyed a Scottsbluff mobile home Thursday. Two residents were displaced and Firefighter Ministry is providing assistance.
In Nebraska, city and village clerks charged for theft or violating public resources over the past decade, plus another who took money but wasn’t charged, stole an estimated $1.7 million from 17 small towns.
The house was scheduled to be torched when the Piepers bought it for just $5. They’ve since spent more than $70,000 to prep it for moving, build a basement at its new home and to purchase new windows.
Lance Eugene Gibbons, 54, is being sought on charges of making terroristic threats, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman said he is considered armed and dangerous.
Ford is recalling over 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S. to fix a transmission problem that can increase the risk of inadvertent rollaway crashes.
A Scottsbluff attorney will be among those telling the story of six people wrongfully convicted in the 1985 rape and murder of a Beatrice woma…
The village of 276 residents has worked to rebuild in the eight years since two tornadoes ripped through the small town. That rebuilding has been hampered by another disaster — a city clerk stealing more than $700,000 in village funds.
